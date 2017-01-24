Lea Gets Bay Filly as First Foal

Claiborne Farm's Lea sired his first foal Jan. 22 when a bay filly was born at the Hancock family's farm near Paris, Ky.

"If they all look like her, Lea will have a great-looking first crop and be off to a successful start as a stallion," said Claiborne Farm president Walker Hancock.

The filly is out of the winning Cozzene mare Winikins, who has already produced five winners from six starters. Winikins is out of the winning Seeking the Gold mare Wini Jones, who produced eight winners (including two black-type performers) from 10 foals.

Raced by Claiborne and Adele Dilschneider, Lea was a grade 1 winner and earner of more than $2.36 million. The 8-year-old son of Claiborne stallion First Samurai won seven times from 19 starts with six seconds and three thirds. During his race career, he captured two-turn graded stakes on both dirt and turf in three different countries and won or placed in a total of 12 graded events.

Winner of the 2014 grade 1 Donn Handicap in track record time, Lea also placed in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1), Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1T), Stephen Foster Handicap (G1), and the 2015 Donn Handicap (G1).

Lea is the first foal out of the Galileo mare Greenery and is a half brother to grade 3-placed winner Heath (by Pulpit). Lea will stand his second season at Claiborne for a fee of $12,500 stands and nurses.

