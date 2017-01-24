Shipley Named President, GM of Fair Grounds

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Jan. 24 it had named veteran gaming executive Douglas Shipley as president and general manager of Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans, La. Shipley will oversee the management team and all Fair Grounds operations including their gaming, racing, and video poker/OTB operations.

Shipley is a veteran gaming operator with more than 30 years of leadership experience with companies such as Grand Casinos, Delaware North, Ameristar, Isle of Capri, and Caesars Entertainment in markets including: Minnesota, Nevada, California, New York, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, and Maryland where he most recently served as the general manager of Maryland Live! for the Cordish Companies.

"I am delighted to be reunited with Doug after our time spent together working in the gaming industry in Minnesota," CDI Sr. Vice President of Gaming Operations Austin Miller said. "Doug and I share a passion for constant improvement, superior guest service, and building great teams."

"I have been following and admiring the growth and success of Churchill Downs Incorporated and couldn't be more proud to join their team," added Shipley. "This position is a great fit for me and I can't wait to get to know the team and the great city of New Orleans."

Shipley succeeds Tim Bryant in the role as Fair Grounds president with Bryant resigning that position in December.

