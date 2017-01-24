Sovereign Awards Finalists Announced

The Jockey Club of Canada on Jan. 24 announced the 2016 Sovereign Award Finalists for the 42nd annual Sovereign Awards Ceremony to honor Canada’s racing champions of 2016 and Canada’s 2016 Horse of the Year April 13 in Toronto.

The four finalists for 2016 Horse of the Year honors will be announced on the evening of the awards ceremony. Divisional finalists as determined by 41 voters in Canada and the U.S., listed in alphabetical order, follow:

Champion Two-Year-Old Filly:

Conquest Vivi

Ghostly Presence

Let It Ride Mom

Victory to Victory

Champion Two-Year-Old Male:

Channel Maker

Golden Hawk

King and His Court

Tiz a Slam

Champion Three-Year-Old Female:

Caren

Gamble's Ghost

Neshama

Snuggles

Champion Three-Year-Old Male:

Amis Gizmo

Conquest Enforcer

Ready Intaglio

Sir Dudley Digges

Champion Older Female :

Goodyearforroses

Hot Kiss

Ice Festival

Midnight MIley

Champion Older Male:

Are You Kidding Me

Breaking Lucky

Killin Me Smalls

Melmich

Champion Female Turf Horse:

Caren

Goodyearforroses

Internal Bourbon

Lexie Lou

Champion Male Turf Horse:

Calgary Cat

Conquest Enforcer

Dimension

Glenville Gardens

Champion Female Sprinter:

Cactus Kris

Midnight Miley

River Maid

Southern Ring

Champion Male Sprinter:

Calgary Cat

Conquest Enforcer

Noholdingback Bear

Passion for Action

Outstanding Broodmare:

Cruising Kris

Galloping Ami

Keen Victory

Song of the Lark

Outstanding Breeder:

Adena Springs

Melnyk, Eugene

Sam-Son Farm

Tall Oaks Farm

Outstanding Owner :

Barber, Gary

Conquest Stables, LLC

Dalos, Ivan

Sam-Son Farm

Outstanding Trainer:

Attfield, Roger L.

Casse, Mark E.

De Paulo, Michael P.

Tracy, Greg

Outstanding Apprentice Jockey :

Asencio, Jose Mariano

Auger, Aimee D.

Gopie, Daniel

Pizarro, Kayla

Outstanding Jockey :

Contreras, Luis

Da Silva, Eurico Rosa

Hernandez, Rafael Manual

Husbands, Patrick

In an effort to promote equal opportunity in determining the winners for 2016 in the 17 race award categories, the voting began January 9, 2017, allowing for statistics for the entire 2016 year to be considered. To be eligible to receive a Sovereign Award in each divisional category a horse must have raced in Canada at least three times for all horses three years-old and up and two times for all two-year-olds. For the Owner, Trainer, Breeder, Jockey and Apprentice Jockey categories, a minimum of 10 starts in Canada must be made. The Outstanding Broodmare Award is a lifetime achievement award. The mare must have a Canadian-bred Stakes horse (by, definition, the horse must have come first, second or third in a Stakes race) in the current year and must have produced a different Canadian-bred stakes horse in a previous year.