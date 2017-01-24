Sovereign Awards Finalists Announced

The Jockey Club of Canada on Jan. 24 announced the 2016 Sovereign Award Finalists for the 42nd annual Sovereign Awards Ceremony to honor Canada’s racing champions of 2016 and Canada’s 2016 Horse of the Year April 13 in Toronto.
The four finalists for 2016 Horse of the Year honors will be announced on the evening of the awards ceremony. Divisional finalists as determined by 41 voters in Canada and the U.S., listed in alphabetical order, follow:
Champion Two-Year-Old Filly:
Champion Two-Year-Old Male:
Champion Three-Year-Old Female:
Champion Three-Year-Old Male:
Champion Older Female:
Champion Older Male:
Champion Female Turf Horse:
Champion Male Turf Horse:
Champion Female Sprinter:
Champion Male Sprinter:
Outstanding Broodmare:
Cruising Kris
Galloping Ami
Keen Victory
Song of the Lark
Outstanding Breeder:
Adena Springs
Melnyk, Eugene
Sam-Son Farm
Tall Oaks Farm
Outstanding Owner:
Barber, Gary
Conquest Stables, LLC
Dalos, Ivan
Sam-Son Farm
Outstanding Trainer:
Attfield, Roger L.
Casse, Mark E.
De Paulo, Michael P.
Tracy, Greg
Outstanding Apprentice Jockey:
Asencio, Jose Mariano
Auger, Aimee D.
Gopie, Daniel
Pizarro, Kayla
Outstanding Jockey:
Contreras, Luis
Da Silva, Eurico Rosa
Hernandez, Rafael Manual
Husbands, Patrick
In an effort to promote equal opportunity in determining the winners for 2016 in the 17 race award categories, the voting began January 9, 2017, allowing for statistics for the entire 2016 year to be considered. To be eligible to receive a Sovereign Award in each divisional category a horse must have raced in Canada at least three times for all horses three years-old and up and two times for all two-year-olds. For the Owner, Trainer, Breeder, Jockey and Apprentice Jockey categories, a minimum of 10 starts in Canada must be made. The Outstanding Broodmare Award is a lifetime achievement award. The mare must have a Canadian-bred Stakes horse (by, definition, the horse must have come first, second or third in a Stakes race) in the current year and must have produced a different Canadian-bred stakes horse in a previous year.