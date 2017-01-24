Total of 418 3-year-olds Nominated to 2017 Triple Crown

John C. Oxley's Classic Empire, the newly-minted champion 2-year-old of 2016 and winner of the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), heads a roster of 418 3-year-olds made eligible during the early nomination phase to compete in the classic races of the 2017 American Triple Crown: the $2 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes (G1), and the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (G1).

The early nomination total for the three-race series represents an increase of 13.6 percent from 2016, when the early phase of Triple Crown attracted 368 horses. An additional nine Thoroughbreds were made eligible during the late nomination period to raise the overall 2016 nomination total to 377. The 2017 nomination total represents 1.9 percent of an estimated foal crop of 22,300.

See Full List of 2017 Triple Crown Nominees

Owners and trainers of promising 3-year-olds were required to pay a fee of $600 to make their horses eligible to compete in the Triple Crown series during the early nomination period, which concluded at 11:59 p.m. (all times Eastern) Jan. 14. A late nomination period, which requires the payment of $6,000 for each nominated 3-year-old, is now underway and continues through March 20.

The Mark Casse-trained Classic Empire, a unanimous choice among Eclipse Award voters for juvenile champion, heads an international roster of early Triple Crown-eligible horses that also includes Don Alberto Stable's fast-rising filly Unique Bella, who is among five fillies along with Breeders' Cup 14 Hands Winery Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna and grade 1 winner Pretty City Dancer.

A total of 18 nominees are based outside of North American, including a record nine horses based in Japan.

Calumet Farm led all owners with 14 nominations, one more than Zayat Stables, the owner of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah . Calumet Farm has collected a record 17 victories in Triple Crown races including sweeps by Whirlaway (1941) and Citation (1948). The total includes a record eight triumphs in the Kentucky Derby, a record seven Preakness wins, and the pair of Belmont Stakes wins by its Triple Crown champions.



Charles Fipke nominated 11 horses to rank third among all owners, and was followed by three owners with nine nominees: Reddam Racing LLC; Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, and Derrick Smith; and WinStar Farm.

Todd Pletcher, winner of the 2010 Kentucky Derby with Super Saver , led all trainers when he nominated 33 3-year-olds to the 2017 Triple Crown. Hall of Famer Bob Baffert—who has 12 Triple Crown wins—and Doug O'Neill were next among trainers with 21 nominees. Steve Asmussen, who saddled Creator to win the 2016 Belmont Stakes, nominated 17 horses, one more than Jerry Hollendorfer's total of 15.

Breeders of Triple Crown-eligible 3-year-olds were led by Fipke, who bred 10 nominated horses and Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC, which bred nine nominees that included one bred in a partnership. Calumet Farm bred seven nominated horses. The Calumet total tied for third among Triple Crown breeders with Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. Betz Thoroughbreds Inc. and WinStar Farm were next with six nominees each.

Kentucky easily remained the leading birthplace of Triple Crown hopefuls as 313 of the 418 early nominees were foaled in the Bluegrass State—76.3 percent of the overall total. Florida was next with 25 nominated horses and California and New York tied for third at 11. Japan was the top birthplace among nominees foaled outside the U.S. It produced nine nominees, one more than Ontario, Canada.

Along with two-time grade 1 winner Classic Empire, other winners of grade 1 events among the nominees include Cheyenne Stable LLC's Mastery, the Baffert-trained winner of the Los Alamitos Futurity; Gormley, winner of Santa Anita's FrontRunner; Klaravich Stable and William H. Lawrence's Practical Joke, winner of the Hopeful at Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park's Champagne; and Kaleem Shah Inc.'s Klimt, winner of the Del Mar Futurity now trained by Art Sherman.

The 2017 Triple Crown series opens May 6 with the 143rd running of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 142nd Preakness, the 1 3/16-mile second jewel, is set for May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes, its 1 1/2-mile final leg, is scheduled for June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

The Kentucky Derby field has been limited to 20 starters since 1975 and the horses that enter the starting gate for its 2016 renewal will again be determined by points earned in the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" eligibility system, which debuted in 2013. If entries to the Derby total more than the maximum field of 20, up to four "also eligible" entrants will be permitted. If one or more entrants scratch from the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field prior to 9 a.m. May 5, the also-eligible horse or horses with highest preference in the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" system assume the empty stalls in the starting gate.

The Preakness is limited to 14 starters, while the Belmont Stakes permits a maximum field of 16 horses.

Three-year-olds that were not nominated to the Triple Crown during either the early or late nomination phases have a final opportunity to become eligible for the races through payment of a supplemental nomination fee. Due at the time of entry for either the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, or the Belmont Stakes, the supplemental fee process makes a horse eligible for the remainder of the Triple Crown series. A supplemental nomination at the time of entry to the Kentucky Derby requires payment of $200,000. The fee is $150,000 if paid prior to the Preakness or $75,000 at time of entry to the Belmont Stakes.

Churchill Downs adjusted its entry process in 2014 to permit horses that are made supplemental nominations prior to the Kentucky Derby to be treated the same as original nominees. If one or more supplemental nominees possess sufficient "Road to the Kentucky Derby" points to qualify for the Derby field, they will be allowed to start over original nominees that possess lesser qualifications. Under its previous policy, Churchill Downs gave preference in all cases to early and late Triple Crown nominees.



