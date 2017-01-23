Beautyinthepulpit to New York's Buckridge Farm

Multiple stakes-placed winner Beautyinthepulpit has been retired to stud at Amy and Jody Boll's Buckridge Farm near Kinderhook, N.Y.

Beautyinthepulpit, a son of Pulpit, won eight races and earned $410,627, including a runner-up finish in Aqueduct's Alex M. Robb Stakes, and third-place finishes in Laurel Park's Richard W. Small Stakes, and the restricted Empire Classic Handicap at Belmont Park and Kings Point Stakes at Aqueduct.

A winner at first asking by a widening 8 1/2 lengths in maiden special weight company going six furlongs at Saratoga, Beautyinthepulpit's wins all came on dirt at distances up to 1 1/8 miles.

The 9-year-old stallion is the product of an outstanding female family cultivated by perennial leading New York breeder Albert Fried Jr. Beautyinthepulpit's dam, grade 2 winner Stolen Beauty (by Deputy Minister), also produced stakes winner Moonlightandbeauty—the dam of grade 3 winner Giant Moon and leading New York-bred sprinter Moonlight Song—and stakes-placed winner Stolen Thunder. Among the 57 black-type horses under Beautyinthepulpit's first three dams are Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Exaggerator , Canadian champion Eternal Search, and graded stakes-winning sires Niigon, Finality, and Jiggs Coz.

Beautyinthepulpit will stand as the property of Buckridge for a private fee, with the stud fee waived for mares that have black type anywhere under the first two dams; that earned more than $50,000 on the track; that have produced a winner of $50,000 or more; or for breeders who send more than one mare per season.

"Beautyinthepulpit represents a unique opportunity for budget-conscious New York breeders," said Buckridge owner Amy Boll. "Not only is he by Pulpit, one of the most sought-after sires of sires on the planet, he's also out of a New York, graded-stakes winning Deputy Minister mare, and he's got the gorgeous shoulder you'd expect from that lineage. He won his debut at Saratoga in explosive fashion, maintained his form for six seasons of racing, and excelled at the sire-making one-mile distance. We're going to support him with our own mares, and we invite breeders to visit him in the coming months."

The deal to send Beautyinthepulpit to Buckridge was brokered by New Jersey-based bloodstock agent Michael Slezak.