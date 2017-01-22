Semper Fortis Takes Ralis' Spot in Pegasus World Cup

Reddam Racing's Semper Fortis will run in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 in the place of stablemate Ralis, trainer Doug O'Neill said Jan. 22.

O'Neill said the decision came after the pair worked in company Jan. 21 at Santa Anita Park. Both were credited with six furlongs in 1:11 4/5, but the conditioner said Semper Fortis, a graded stakes-placed Distorted Humor colt, is training better on dirt, so he will get the nod for the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus. Tyler Gaffalione is scheduled to ride.

Ralis, the 2015 Hopeful Stakes (G1) winner, has not won a race in 11 starts since, but has finished second in three grass stakes, including the Sept. 4 Del Mar Derby (G2T). With a turf option on the same day as the Pegasus at Santa Anita in the $250,000 California Cup Turf Classic, the California-bred son of Square Eddie will instead stay home to run in the 1 1/8-mile turf test.

"They worked in company yesterday and Semper, on dirt, just seemed like he's doing a little better," O'Neill said. "The fact that we have a spot for Ralis here in the Cal Cup helped with the decision, but both are doing great."

Semper Fortis is winless in his last seven starts, following an allowance win at Los Alamitos Race Course in December of 2015, but has run second in three stakes during that stretch, including the Sept. 24 Los Alamitos Derby (G2).

"We know we're up against it against those favorites (California Chrome and Arrogate), but (owner J. Paul Reddam) is a true sportsman," O'Neill said.