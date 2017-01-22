OBS to Offer Experienced Racehorses, Yearlings, Mares

Multiple stakes winner Lake Sebago tops the list of racehorses that will be offered when the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co. conducts its annual winter mixed sale Jan. 25-26.

Some of the 105 racehorses entered in the regular and supplemental catalog, including experienced 3-year-olds and recently-turned 2-year-olds, will show off their abilities Jan. 23, during the optional under tack show over the sales company's all-weather track.

The winter mixed sale, with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. daily, includes mares, horses of racing age, and just-turned yearlings. It will be the first auction at the Ocala. Fla., facility since its August yearling sale last year. The October mixed sale was cancelled to permit a major renovation of the sales pavilion, which is currently underway. OBS has subsequently decided to move its August yearling sale to October and will only offer one mixed sale in January annually.

The sale will be preceded by the Day of Champoons Jan. 24. Forty horses have been entered in the four stakes for horses that went through the OBS sales ring.

Consigned as Hip 202, Lake Sebago is a 5-year-old mare by Munnings who won the Gin Talking and Smart Halo Stakes at Laurel Park as a 2-year-old and was recently second in a stakes race at Delaware Park. Trained by John Robb for Tim E. O'Donohue Racing Stables, the filly consigned as a racing or broodmare prospect has earned $243,225. The filly was produced from Aviva's Pride, an unraced daughter of Borrego who is a half sister to Canadian champion Hollinger.

Hunter O'Riley, Hip 248, is a 4-year-old son of Tiz Wonderful who finished third in Aqueduct Racetrack's Gio Ponti Stakes and has hit the board in seven of 10 starts and earned $143,690.

Stakes-placed Perfect Kay will sell as Hip 296. The 3-year-old filly by Kantharos finished third in the Cassidy Stakes at Gulfstream Park after breaking her maiden in her debut.

Among the better-bred 3-year-olds cataloged are Hip 226 (Eddie Woods, agent), by Quality Road , a half sister to graded stakes winner Beau's Town; a colt by Distorted Humor , Hip 244, a half brother to graded stakes winner Hooh Why; Teodoro, Hip 251, a son of Bodemeister who is a half brother to grade 1 winning millionaire Seattle Smooth; and Hip 281, a colt by Hard Spun out of graded stakes-placed stakes Brisquette who is a half brother to graded stakes winner Medal Count .

A total of 192 horses are cataloged for the preferred session that precedes the horses of racing age section Wednesday. There are 349 horses cataloged in the open session Jan. 26, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The iPad version of the entire catalog is available via the Equineline Sales Catalog App. The application allows users to download and view the catalog, record notes, and also provides innovative search, sort, and rating capability. For information and downloads visit: http://www.equineline.com/SalesCatalogApp/.