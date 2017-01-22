Guest Suite, Farrell Point Toward Next Sophomore Stakes

William Farish and Lora Jean Kilroy's Guest Suite came out of his victory in the Jan. 21 Lecomte Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in top order, according to trainer Neil Howard.

"He looked good and cooled out well," Howard said. "Everything looked good this morning. I would say we are most likely (running next in the grade 2 Risen Star Stakes Feb. 25). I spoke to Mr. Farish and if all goes OK, it seems like the obvious thing to do.

"I feel good about it. Looking at the race again, I really like the way he did it. Lining up how he performed with where we thought he was at in his training was nice. It's a lot to build on."

Coffepot Stables' homebred Farrell, who impressed onlookers with a victory in the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes Saturday, has also exited her effort well, according to trainer Wayne Catalano.

"She looked good this morning," Catalano said. "She ate up good and is happy. You look forward to days like yesterday. It was a nice family affair and the owners are great people to win the race for. We'll likely go on to the Rachel Alexandra (G2)."

The Rachel Alexandra Stakes will be contested Feb. 25 at the same New Orleans oval.

