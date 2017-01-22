Keen Ice to Calumet Upon Retirement

Donegal Racing's Keen Ice, the 2015 Travers Stakes (G1) victor and only horse to defeat Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in his record setting 3-year-old season, will take up stud duty at the end of his racing career at Calumet Farm, the Lexington farm announced Jan. 22.

"We are excited to offer this exceptional looking son of Curlin to our breeders," said Calumet director of stallions Jak Knelman. "As the only horse to beat champion American Pharoah during his 3-year-old campaign, Keen Ice will be an appealing dirt option among our diverse stallion offerings. We look forward to supporting Keen Ice in the breeding shed, sales ring, and his progeny on the track."

The Todd Pletcher trainee is currently preparing for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) scheduled for Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

Keen Ice is by Curlin and out of the Awesome Again mare Medomak. The bay horse has career earnings of $2,387,245.

"We are excited to have Keen Ice headed to legendary Calumet Farm," said Jerry Crawford, president of Donegal Racing. "We are equally excited that our agreement allows Keen Ice to race through 2017. Racing needs more horses that will stay on the track before retiring to the breeding shed and Calumet should be saluted for making that happen."