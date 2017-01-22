Robby Albarado Rides 5,000th Winner

Jockey Robby Albarado joined an elite group Jan. 22 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, where he earned his 5,000th victory.

The 43-year-old Lafayette, La., native became the 33rd rider to reach the milestone when he guided Oak Tree Stables' Scott Gelner-trained Vivacious V. V. to victory in Sunday's first race.

Albarado began riding professionally at age 16 in June of 1990 and has ridden the likes of top horses Not This Time , Captain Steve, Orientate , Court Vision , Stellar Jayne, Banshee Breeze, and two Horses of the Year in Mineshaft and Curlin . He is currently 14th in jockeys earnings for 2017, and is 13th in all-time jockeys earnings, with his mounts taking in more than $205 million in purses.

"It's amazing. I feel like it's a combination of owners and trainers, family, and friends' support to get to this point—I didn't do it alone," Albarado said. "It's fitting to get it here, where I started out. I won three races the whole winter my first meet here. I stuck it out and now I'm here on 5,000 wins. It's pretty special to do it here at Fair Grounds."

A father of four who is married to Paige Albarado of Fair Grounds' horsemen's relations office, Albarado has won 201 graded stakes, including 35 grade 1 events. His top victories have been the Preakness Stakes (G1) and Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) aboard Curlin in 2007, as well as the Dubai World Cup (G1) aboard the two-time Horse of the Year the following season.