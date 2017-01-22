Suddenbreakingnews Set to Return at Oaklawn

Trainer Donnie Von Hemel has waited more than five months to run Samuel Henderson's Suddenbreakingnews.

The son of Mineshaft is scheduled to make his 4-year-old debut in the seventh race Jan. 27 at Oaklawn Park, a fourth-level allowance/optional claimer for older horses at 1 1/16 miles. This will be his first start since a fifth-place finish in the West Virginia Derby (G2) Aug. 6 at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort.

"We're ready to go and see what we can do," Von Hemel said before training hours Jan. 22.

Von Hemel passed on Oaklawn's first major two-turn race for older horses, the $125,000 Fifth Season Stakes Jan. 13, and entered Suddenbreakingnews in a 1 1/8-mile conditioned allowance. But the race, carded at a rare distance for an Oaklawn allowance, didn't fill. Von Hemel said the sixteenth-of-a-mile difference isn't trivial for a late-running horse like Suddenbreakingnews.

"Most of the races are a mile and a sixteenth, so you have to be able to perform in both," Von Hemel said. "Could there be a different winner whether it's another sixteenth? Certainly."

Regular rider Luis Quinonez is scheduled to ride Suddenbreakingnews, a winner in three of his 11 starts with earnings of $745,032.

Also entered are For Greater Glory, Brerry, grade 3 winner Shotgun Kowboy, Hillbilly Royalty (also trained by Von Hemel), Financial Modeling, King of New York, and Abraham.

Von Hemel said Suddenbreakingnews may face some challenges in his 4-year-old debut.

"First time against older horses—that's a hurdle," Von Hemel said. "After time off, that's a hurdle. You always have questions in your mind. You want to see what he's about this year."

Suddenbreakingnews was a last-to-first winner of the $500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) last February at Oaklawn. He then ran fifth in $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2), second in the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1), and fifth in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Suddenbreakingnews was gelded shortly after the West Virginia Derby, Von Hemel said.

He has had eight timed workouts since Dec. 5 at Oaklawn. The most recent was a half-mile move in :49 flat Jan. 21 in preparation for his comeback. Save a handful of missed training days because of a frozen racing surface, which factored into Von Hemel's decision to skip the Fifth Season, Suddenbreakingnews hasn't had any hiccups, according to the trainer.

"We've juggled a little bit of the muddy days, but we should be ready to go," Von Hemel said.

Asked if Friday's race is Suddenbreakingnews' prep for the $500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 20, Von Hemel said, "Oh, let's just go one step at a time."