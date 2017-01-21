Farrell Opens Season With Silverbulletday Victory

Farrell with Channing Hill aboard pulls away at the wire to capture the 25th running of the Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Coffeepot Stables' homebred Farrell picked up a stakes win and 10 more Road to the Kentucky Oaks (G1) qualifying points with a 2 3/4-length win in the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes Jan. 21 at Fair Ground Race Course & Slots. Watch Video

The Malibu Moon filly is now tied for second with Daddys Lil Darlin, each with 20 points, on the leadership board, just one point behind 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) winner Champagne Room.

Farrell had earned 10 points in the Nov. 26 Golden Rod Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs, out running Daddys Lil Darlin there by six lengths.

In the Silverbulletday, which went off with a field of six, Wayne Catalano-trained Farrell raced just behind frontrunner Gris Gris, who set moderate fractions over a muddy, sealed track. Heading into the stretch jockey Channing Hill gave Farrell the cue to run and she edged clear to finish the one-mile and 70-yard test in 1:44.01.

The winner paid $3.60, $2.80, and $2.10. Wicked Lick closed to just get second for $5.60 and $3.80, while Gris Gris faded to third, paying $4.20.

Summertime Sky, Untapped, and Seeking Bull completed the order of finish. Seeking Bull was eased in the final furlong after faltering but walked off the track.

Farrell is out of the Unbridled's Song mare Rebridled Dreams, making her a half to grade 1 winners J. B.'s Thunder and Carpe Diem .

One race later, Kitten's Roar edged Prado's Sweet Ride by a nose in a field of five to win the $75,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes, giving Ken and Sarah Ramsey and trainer Mike Maker their second stakes victory of the day at the track, and jockey Miguel Mina his third.

The 5-year-old mare also gave her sire Kitten's Joy his 75th black-type stakes winner. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock in Kentucky, she is out of the War Chant mare Bambolina.

Kitten's Roar went 1 1/16 miles on the turf course, which had been rated soft, in a final time of 1:44.92. Prado's Sweet Pride finished second while Cambodia was another 1 1/4 lengths back.