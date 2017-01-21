California Chrome Named Champion Older Dirt Male

California Chrome earned the Eclipse Award for older dirt male Jan. 21, but his connections hope the honor is just the appetizer for the main course of Horse of the Year.

In a unanimous decision, the chestnut son of Lucky Pulpit won his second divisional Eclipse Award. In 2014, he won the 3-year-old male championship, along with being named Horse of the Year.

The Art Sherman trainee was untouchable through most of 2016, but was defeated by Arrogate in the final strides of the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1).

The California-bred won his other seven races in 2016, however, impressively. The highlights were a trio of top-level scores in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (G1), TVG Pacific Classic (G1), and Awesome Again Stakes (G1). He also won the San Pasqual Stakes (G2), San Diego Handicap (G2), Winter Challenge Stakes, and a handicap race in Dubai to prep for the World Cup.