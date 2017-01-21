First Foal Arrives for Gainesway's Karakontie

Karakontie's first foal is out of Royal Parade by Saint Ballado

Gainesway's three-time grade/group 1 winner Karakontie sired his first reported foal Jan. 19, a filly bred by Jim and Pam Robinson's Brandywine Farm and foaled at their Paris, Ky., property.

The filly was produced from the winning Saint Ballado mare Royal Parade, who is from the immediate family of 1996 Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Louis Quatorze.

Bred and raced by the Niarchos family, Karakontie (Bernstein—Sun Is Up, by Sunday Silence) hails from the deep female family of successful sire Kingmambo and international champion Miesque.

Karakontie won three of four starts at 2, including the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère (G1) at seven furlongs. At 3 he captured the prestigious French Two Thousand Guineas (G1) and defeated older horses in the 2014 Breeders' Cup Mile (G1), stopping the clock in 1:32 4/5.

Karakontie bred 113 mares during his initial season at Gainesway. He will stand for a $15,000 fee in 2017.