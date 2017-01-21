Arrogate Logs Final Pegasus Work

Arrogate's final workout in preparation for the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) further encouraged trainer Bob Baffert for his rematch with California Chrome .

In between storms in Southern California, on a sealed Santa Anita Park main track listed as "wet fast," Juddmonte Farms' 4-year-old son of Unbridled's Song started slow behind maiden workmate Uninvited then accelerated in the lane to finish off six furlongs in 1:12.13 Jan. 21. Uninvited was credited with six furlongs in 1:13.69.

Arrogate ran fractions of :24.82, :48.87, and 1:01.02. Unlike other works from Arrogate in preparation for the Pegasus, the colt was not asked for run after the wire by regular exercise rider Martin Garcia, but he still galloped out to a mile in 1:38.36.

"If I would have known we'd have these super storms come in, I might have sent him to Florida, but I really liked the way—the track was in great shape today," Baffert said after the drill. "(Santa Anita track superintendent) Dennis Moore did a great job of keeping it together. I couldn't be happier."

The six-furlong drill was the fourth straight at that distance for Arrogate, who previously ran 1:12 1/5 Jan. 15, 1:11 4/5 Jan. 8, and 1:12 1/5 Dec. 27.

"He's getting stronger every week. I wanted to see what I saw today and he's ready for the big race," Baffert said. "Now we have to ship and there's more hurdles, but I love the way he's training.

"This horse is so fit. He's ready for the challenge."

Arrogate is scheduled to ship to Gulfstream Park the morning of Jan. 24.