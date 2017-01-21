Grade 3 Winner Chitu Sires First Foal

Bridlewood Farm's Chitu sired his first reported foal Jan. 6 when a chestnut colt was born at Hacienda De La Oca Farm near Ocala, Fla. The colt is out of the unraced Silver Train mare Hailee's Act.



"He is very nice and getting nicer every day. Very correct and balanced, and lots of energy," said John Ocasio, breeder of the colt.



"In my eyes, this colt looks like a spitting image of his sire, who is an exceptional individual himself," added George Isaacs, Bridlewood general manager. "If Chitu stamps them all like this, we will be well on our way."



Chitu was an undefeated 2-year-old after being purchased for $300,000 at Ocala Breeders' Sales March select sale by trainer Bob Baffert on behalf of owner Susan Chu's Tanma Corporation. The son of Henny Hughes was the runner-up in the 2014 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G2) before earning his way into the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) with a victory in that year's Sunland Derby (G3). He would finish the 2014 racing season with a placed finish in the grade 1 Malibu Stakes, in which he was three-quarters of a length behind winner Shared Belief. He retired to Bridlewood with earnings of $597,800.

Chitu is out of the A.P. Indy mare Sea Gift and will stand his second season at Bridlewood for a fee of $4,500 stands and nurses.