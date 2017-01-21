Weekend Stakes Rundown: Louisiana Derby Season Begins

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week, we have the return of Eclipse Award finalist Finest City, Sunshine Millions races at Gulfstream Park, the first Fair Grounds Triple Crown prep, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.
Saturday, Jan. 21
1 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park
After finishing second in last year's Filly and Mare Turf Stakes, Miller Racing's E B Ryder is back to try to earn a trip to the winner's circle. The daughter of Bluegrass Cat didn't earn a victory in eight starts last year but did place in three stakes.
Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 3
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 1:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1E B Ryder (FL)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|119
|Martin D. Wolfson
|9/2
|2
|2Mom's On Strike (FL)
|Luis Saez
|117
|Joe Sharp
|2/1
|3
|3Family Meeting (FL)
|Jose Lezcano
|117
|Thomas F. Proctor
|5/2
|4
|4Elizabeth Aurora (FL)
|Luca Panici
|117
|Fernando Abreu
|20/1
|5
|5Frosty Friday (FL)
|Javier Castellano
|117
|Mark E. Casse
|7/2
|6
|6Rontos Lily (FL)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|117
|Enrique A. Sanchez
|8/1
|7
|7Sumfloridasunfun (FL)
|Jesus M. Rios
|117
|William E. Deaton
|15/1
1:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Distaff Stakes at Gulfstream Park
Moment of Delight has raced exclusively in Florida in her 18 starts and most recently prevailed in the Millions Distaff Preview Stakes at Gulfstream Park West Nov. 12.
Sunshine Millions Distaff S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 4
- STK
- 6f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 1:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Flutterby (FL)
|Luca Panici
|119
|Jerry Bozzo
|5/1
|2
|2Jamie's Dancer (FL)
|Martin Ramos Ramirez
|117
|Barry R. Rose
|20/1
|3
|3Mia Torri (FL)
|Javier Castellano
|117
|Jorge Navarro
|4/1
|4
|4Moment of Delight (FL)
|Luis Saez
|121
|David Fawkes
|2/1
|5
|5You Bought Her (FL)
|John R. Velazquez
|119
|David H. Hinsley
|9/5
|6
|6Lucky Switch (FL)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|117
|Ralph E. Nicks
|6/1
2:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream Park
One year after winning the Sprint with X Y Jet, trainer Jorge Navarro will try to win the race a second straight year when he sends out Monster Racing Stables' Delta Bluesman. A 7-year-old Wagon Limit gelding, Delta Bluesman opened the year with a third-place finish in the Jan. 1 Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream. Last year Delta Bluesman captured the Smile Sprint Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream.
Sunshine Millions Sprint S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 6
- STK
- 6f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 2:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Yourdreamsormine (FL)
|Nik Juarez
|121
|Milton W. Wolfson
|10/1
|2
|2Delta Bluesman (FL)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|123
|Jorge Navarro
|5/2
|3
|3Sing Praises (FL)
|Jesus M. Rios
|119
|Mark E. Casse
|20/1
|4
|4Extravagant Kid (FL)
|Roberto Alvarado, Jr.
|117
|Milton W. Wolfson
|20/1
|5
|5Early Entry (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|119
|Kathleen O'Connell
|3/1
|6
|6Schivarelli (FL)
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Eddie Kenneally
|4/1
|7
|7Awesome Banner (FL)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|121
|Mark E. Casse
|2/1
3:30 p.m.—$75,000 Native Diver Stakes at Laurel Park
Laurel offers four stakes races on Saturday's card, highlighted by the Native Diver, which features defending winner Page McKenney, undefeated Red Dragon Tattoo, two-time grade 3 winner Kid Cruz, and five-time stakes winner Charitable Annuity.
Native Dancer S.
Laurel Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 7
- STK
- About 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $75,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Red Dragon Tattoo (KY)
|Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.
|120
|Juan Carlos Guerrero
|9/2
|2
|2Jeezum Jim (MD)
|Victor R. Carrasco
|120
|Gary Capuano
|12/1
|3
|3Warrioroftheroses (NY)
|Katie Davis
|120
|Damon R. Dilodovico
|20/1
|4
|4Page McKenney (PA)
|Horacio Karamanos
|120
|Mary E. Eppler
|8/5
|5
|5Bodhisattva (CA)
|UNKNOWN
|120
|Jose Corrales
|20/1
|6
|6Cosmic Destiny (PA)
|UNKNOWN
|120
|Martin E. Ciresa
|20/1
|7
|7Kid Cruz (KY)
|Trevor McCarthy
|122
|Linda Rice
|2/1
|8
|8Charitable Annuity (WV)
|Antonio Lopez
|122
|James M. Casey
|6/1
4:39 p.m.—$125,000 Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots
Local favorite Chocolate Ride will look to repeat his 2016 victory in the Bradley. Fourth in a four-horse photo finish last time out in the Dec. 17 Buddy Diliberto Memorial, Chocolate Ride is again joined by Marc Detampel-owned stablemate Western Reserve, who defeated the 6-5 favorite by a neck in that race.
Colonel E. R. Bradley H. (G3T)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 8
- About 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:39 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Rocket Time (KY)
|Colby J. Hernandez
|117
|Albert M. Stall, Jr.
|10/1
|2
|2Blarp (KY)
|David Romero Flores
|115
|Thomas M. Amoss
|8/1
|3
|3Western Reserve (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|119
|Brad H. Cox
|7/2
|4
|4One Mean Man (KY)
|James Graham
|115
|Bernard S. Flint
|8/1
|5
|5Greengrassofyoming (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|119
|Michael J. Maker
|5/1
|6
|6Chocolate Ride (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|121
|Brad H. Cox
|5/2
|7
|7Glorious Empire (IRE)
|Gabriel Saez
|115
|Thomas Morley
|12/1
|8
|8Pumpkin Rumble (PA)
|Mitchell Murrill
|116
|Gary M. Scherer
|10/1
|9
|9Granny's Kitten (PA)
|Miguel Mena
|120
|Michael J. Maker
|6/1
5:05 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park
Merriebelle Stable's Reporting Star, runner-up in each of the past two years, will try to secure the elusive top spot in the Turf. A gelded 7-year-old son of Circular Quay, Reporting Star paid immediate dividends when he captured the one-mile Appleton Stakes (G3T) last April at Gulfstream. It was his first start for trainer Brendan Walsh since being purchased privately following a half-length loss to Manchurian High in last year's Turf.
Sunshine Millions Turf S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 11
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:05 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Starship Zorro (FL)
|Luca Panici
|117
|Angel Quiroz
|20/1
|2
|2Reporting Star (FL)
|Luis Saez
|119
|Brendan P. Walsh
|2/1
|3
|3Two Step Time (FL)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|117
|Michael J. Maker
|6/1
|4
|4Our Way (FL)
|John R. Velazquez
|121
|H. James Bond
|8/1
|5
|5Class and Cash (FL)
|Nik Juarez
|117
|Jane Cibelli
|8/1
|6
|6Enterprising (FL)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|121
|Michael J. Maker
|9/2
|7
|7Beneficiary (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|117
|Milton Nunez
|20/1
|8
|8Go Around (FL)
|Javier Castellano
|119
|William I. Mott
|3/1
5:06 p.m.—$150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots
Coffeepot Stables' Farrell, who had a six-length victory in the Nov. 26 Golden Rod Stakes (G2) last time out at Churchill Downs, kicks off her 3-year-old campaign. One whose pedigree speaks volumes is Untapped, a full sister to champion Untapable.
Silverbulletday S.
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 9
- STK
- 1m 70y
- Dirt
- $150,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:06 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Wicked Lick (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Brendan P. Walsh
|8/1
|2
|2Gris Gris (KY)
|James Graham
|122
|Bernard S. Flint
|8/1
|3
|3Farrell (KY)
|Channing Hill
|122
|Wayne M. Catalano
|2/1
|4
|4Summertime Sky (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|4/1
|5
|5Untapped (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|120
|Steven M. Asmussen
|9/5
|6
|6Harkness (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|116
|Andrew McKeever
|8/1
|7
|7Seeking Bull (KY)
|Gabriel Saez
|116
|Joe Sharp
|20/1
5:30 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Monica Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
For trainer Ian Kruljac, running Seltzer Thoroughbreds' Finest City in the Santa Monica has always been the target to kick off the 2016 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) winner's 2017 season. But wet conditions could intervene. "It will be a morning-time decision, but (scratching) is definitely a thought. It's not worth it if the track is off," Kruljac said.
Santa Monica S. (G2)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 5
- 7f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 2:29 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Finest City (PA)
|Mike E. Smith
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|6/5
|2
|2Bad Ju Ju (CA)
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Miller
|2/1
|3
|3Dr. Fager's Gal (NY)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15/1
|4
|4Fantastic Style (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5/2
|5
|5Sheer Pleasure (CA)
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6/1
5:33 p.m.—$75,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots
I'm a Chatterbox, a multiple grade 1 winner on dirt, could try turf for the first time. Her connections are holding out hope she may be cleared to travel to the Jan. 29 Houston Ladies Classic (G3) at Sam Houston Race Park, but because of an equine herpesvirus outbreak and resulting quarantine at Fair Grounds, she was entered in the 1 1/16-mile Krantz.
Marie G. Krantz Memorial S.
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 10
- STK
- About 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $75,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:33 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Prado's Sweet Ride (IL)
|Francisco C. Torres
|118
|Richard R. Scherer
|15/1
|2
|2Steel Cut (OK)
|Donnie J. Meche
|118
|Wesley E. Hawley
|20/1
|3
|3Cambodia (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|8/1
|4
|4Freudie Anne (NY)
|Gabriel Saez
|118
|Thomas Morley
|20/1
|5
|5Include Betty (KY)
|James Graham
|118
|Thomas F. Proctor
|10/1
|6
|6Whiskey Eyes (TX)
|Marcelino Pedroza
|118
|Bernard S. Flint
|20/1
|7
|7Cash Control (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|124
|Brad H. Cox
|7/2
|8
|8Kitten's Roar (KY)
|Miguel Mena
|118
|Michael J. Maker
|5/1
|9
|9Gianna's Dream (OK)
|C.J. McMahon
|120
|Michael J. Maker
|12/1
|10
|10I'm a Chatterbox (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|118
|J. Larry Jones
|8/5
|11
|11Factory of Faith (KY)
|Sophie Doyle
|118
|Matt A. Shirer
|50/1
|12
|12Dynazar (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|118
|Dallas Stewart
|20/1
5:35 p.m.—$200,000 Sunshine Millions Classic at Gulfstream Park
Awesome Slew, a Florida-bred who has distinguished himself as a graded stakes winner, has yet to race in restricted company, but that will change in the Classic. A homebred for Live Oak Plantation, Awesome Slew enters the Classic off a third-place finish behind Stanford and Keen Ice in the Dec. 17 Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3).
Sunshine Millions Classic S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 12
- STK
- 1 1/8m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:35 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Tiger of Wales (FL)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|119
|Michael J. Maker
|20/1
|2
|2Nauset Beach (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|117
|Teresa M. Pompay
|12/1
|3
|3Hy Riverside (FL)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|119
|Antonio Sano
|5/1
|4
|4We're All Set (FL)
|Luis Saez
|119
|Fernando Abreu
|6/1
|5
|5Joshua's Comprise (FL)
|Martin Ramos Ramirez
|117
|Barry R. Rose
|50/1
|6
|6Piloting (FL)
|Luca Panici
|117
|Mark E. Casse
|4/1
|7
|7Uncle Vinny (FL)
|John R. Velazquez
|117
|Todd A. Pletcher
|8/1
|8
|8Awesome Slew (FL)
|Javier Castellano
|123
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|7/5
6 p.m.—$200,000 Lecomte Stakes (G3) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots
Three horses with graded stakes form enter the sophomore challenge with experience edges, including Shareholder Value, a course and distance allowance winner Dec. 26 for trainer Tom Amoss. Like last year's Amoss-trained winner Mo Tom, Shareholder Value is a son of Uncle Mo with a serious turn of foot.
LeComte S. (G3)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 11
- 1m 70y
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo
- 5:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Phat Man (KY)
|C.J. McMahon
|116
|Joe Sharp
|12/1
|2
|2Arklow (KY)
|Jon Kenton Court
|116
|Brad H. Cox
|10/1
|3
|3Totality (KY)
|David Romero Flores
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|12/1
|4
|4Shareholder Value (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|120
|Thomas M. Amoss
|6/1
|5
|5Untrapped (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|9/2
|6
|6Marco Mischief (LA)
|Marcelino Pedroza
|116
|Leo G. Gabriel, Jr.
|20/1
|7
|7Tip Tap Tapizar (LA)
|James Graham
|122
|Steven M. Asmussen
|12/1
|8
|8Guest Suite (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|122
|Neil J. Howard
|5/1
|9
|9Running Mate (KY)
|Gabriel Saez
|120
|J. Larry Jones
|10/1
|10
|10Takeoff (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|6/1
|11
|11Pat On the Back (NY)
|Dylan Davis
|122
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|12/1
|12
|12Saint's Fan (LA)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|122
|Dallas Stewart
|5/1
7:15 p.m.—$100,000 California Derby at Golden Gate Fields
Colonel Samsen ran a far-back sixth last time out in the Sham Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita, but is back on the Golden Gate synthetic main track, where he won the Dec. 3 Gold Rush Stakes. Fellow Southern California shippers Sonneteer, So Conflated, Vending Machine, and Secret House will also make the trip north.
California Derby
Golden Gate Fields, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- All Weather Track
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 4:15 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Sonneteer (KY)
|Abel Cedillo
|116
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12/1
|2
|2Zakaroff (KY)
|Frank T. Alvarado
|116
|Steven Specht
|10/1
|3
|3More Power to Him (CA)
|Alejandro Gomez
|119
|Faith Taylor
|6/1
|4
|4So Conflated (FL)
|Mario Gutierrez
|116
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5/1
|5
|5Vending Machine (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|2/1
|6
|6Colonel Samsen (KY)
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|9/2
|7
|7Secret House (KY)
|Julien Couton
|116
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3/1
|8
|8Aberdeen Island (KY)
|Irving Orozco
|116
|Blaine D. Wright
|20/1