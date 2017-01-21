Weekend Stakes Rundown: Louisiana Derby Season Begins

Photo: Hodges Photography
Shareholder Value is a horse to watch in the Lecomte (G3) at Fair Grounds

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week, we have the return of Eclipse Award finalist Finest City, Sunshine Millions races at Gulfstream Park, the first Fair Grounds Triple Crown prep, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, Jan. 21

1 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park

After finishing second in last year's Filly and Mare Turf Stakes, Miller Racing's E B Ryder is back to try to earn a trip to the winner's circle. The daughter of Bluegrass Cat   didn't earn a victory in eight starts last year but did place in three stakes.

Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 3
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11E B Ryder (FL)Julien R. Leparoux119Martin D. Wolfson9/2
22Mom's On Strike (FL)Luis Saez117Joe Sharp2/1
33Family Meeting (FL)Jose Lezcano117Thomas F. Proctor5/2
44Elizabeth Aurora (FL)Luca Panici117Fernando Abreu20/1
55Frosty Friday (FL)Javier Castellano117Mark E. Casse7/2
66Rontos Lily (FL)Emisael Jaramillo117Enrique A. Sanchez8/1
77Sumfloridasunfun (FL)Jesus M. Rios117William E. Deaton15/1

1:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Distaff Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Moment of Delight has raced exclusively in Florida in her 18 starts and most recently prevailed in the Millions Distaff Preview Stakes at Gulfstream Park West Nov. 12.

Sunshine Millions Distaff S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 4
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Flutterby (FL)Luca Panici119Jerry Bozzo5/1
22Jamie's Dancer (FL)Martin Ramos Ramirez117Barry R. Rose20/1
33Mia Torri (FL)Javier Castellano117Jorge Navarro4/1
44Moment of Delight (FL)Luis Saez121David Fawkes2/1
55You Bought Her (FL)John R. Velazquez119David H. Hinsley9/5
66Lucky Switch (FL)Tyler Gaffalione117Ralph E. Nicks6/1

2:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream Park

One year after winning the Sprint with X Y Jet, trainer Jorge Navarro will try to win the race a second straight year when he sends out Monster Racing Stables' Delta Bluesman. A 7-year-old Wagon Limit gelding, Delta Bluesman opened the year with a third-place finish in the Jan. 1 Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream. Last year Delta Bluesman captured the Smile Sprint Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream.

Sunshine Millions Sprint S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 6
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 2:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Yourdreamsormine (FL)Nik Juarez121Milton W. Wolfson10/1
22Delta Bluesman (FL)Emisael Jaramillo123Jorge Navarro5/2
33Sing Praises (FL)Jesus M. Rios119Mark E. Casse20/1
44Extravagant Kid (FL)Roberto Alvarado, Jr.117Milton W. Wolfson20/1
55Early Entry (FL)Paco Lopez119Kathleen O'Connell3/1
66Schivarelli (FL)Javier Castellano119Eddie Kenneally4/1
77Awesome Banner (FL)Tyler Gaffalione121Mark E. Casse2/1

3:30 p.m.—$75,000 Native Diver Stakes at Laurel Park

Laurel offers four stakes races on Saturday's card, highlighted by the Native Diver, which features defending winner Page McKenney, undefeated Red Dragon Tattoo, two-time grade 3 winner Kid Cruz, and five-time stakes winner Charitable Annuity.

Native Dancer S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 7
  • STK
  • About 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Red Dragon Tattoo (KY)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.120Juan Carlos Guerrero9/2
22Jeezum Jim (MD)Victor R. Carrasco120Gary Capuano12/1
33Warrioroftheroses (NY)Katie Davis120Damon R. Dilodovico20/1
44Page McKenney (PA)Horacio Karamanos120Mary E. Eppler8/5
55Bodhisattva (CA)UNKNOWN120Jose Corrales20/1
66Cosmic Destiny (PA)UNKNOWN120Martin E. Ciresa20/1
77Kid Cruz (KY)Trevor McCarthy122Linda Rice2/1
88Charitable Annuity (WV)Antonio Lopez122James M. Casey6/1

4:39 p.m.—$125,000 Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

Local favorite Chocolate Ride will look to repeat his 2016 victory in the Bradley. Fourth in a four-horse photo finish last time out in the Dec. 17 Buddy Diliberto Memorial, Chocolate Ride is again joined by Marc Detampel-owned stablemate Western Reserve, who defeated the 6-5 favorite by a neck in that race.

Colonel E. R. Bradley H. (G3T)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 8
  • About 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:39 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Rocket Time (KY)Colby J. Hernandez117Albert M. Stall, Jr.10/1
22Blarp (KY)David Romero Flores115Thomas M. Amoss8/1
33Western Reserve (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan119Brad H. Cox7/2
44One Mean Man (KY)James Graham115Bernard S. Flint8/1
55Greengrassofyoming (KY)Robby Albarado119Michael J. Maker5/1
66Chocolate Ride (KY)Florent Geroux121Brad H. Cox5/2
77Glorious Empire (IRE)Gabriel Saez115Thomas Morley12/1
88Pumpkin Rumble (PA)Mitchell Murrill116Gary M. Scherer10/1
99Granny's Kitten (PA)Miguel Mena120Michael J. Maker6/1

5:05 p.m.—$100,000 Sunshine Millions Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Merriebelle Stable's Reporting Star, runner-up in each of the past two years, will try to secure the elusive top spot in the Turf. A gelded 7-year-old son of Circular Quay, Reporting Star paid immediate dividends when he captured the one-mile Appleton Stakes (G3T) last April at Gulfstream. It was his first start for trainer Brendan Walsh since being purchased privately following a half-length loss to Manchurian High in last year's Turf.

Sunshine Millions Turf S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 11
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Starship Zorro (FL)Luca Panici117Angel Quiroz20/1
22Reporting Star (FL)Luis Saez119Brendan P. Walsh2/1
33Two Step Time (FL)Tyler Gaffalione117Michael J. Maker6/1
44Our Way (FL)John R. Velazquez121H. James Bond8/1
55Class and Cash (FL)Nik Juarez117Jane Cibelli8/1
66Enterprising (FL)Jose L. Ortiz121Michael J. Maker9/2
77Beneficiary (FL)Paco Lopez117Milton Nunez20/1
88Go Around (FL)Javier Castellano119William I. Mott3/1

5:06 p.m.—$150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

Coffeepot Stables' Farrell, who had a six-length victory in the Nov. 26 Golden Rod Stakes (G2) last time out at Churchill Downs, kicks off her 3-year-old campaign. One whose pedigree speaks volumes is Untapped, a full sister to champion Untapable.

Silverbulletday S.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • 1m 70y
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:06 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Wicked Lick (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Brendan P. Walsh8/1
22Gris Gris (KY)James Graham122Bernard S. Flint8/1
33Farrell (KY)Channing Hill122Wayne M. Catalano2/1
44Summertime Sky (KY)Robby Albarado116Mark E. Casse4/1
55Untapped (KY)Florent Geroux120Steven M. Asmussen9/5
66Harkness (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan116Andrew McKeever8/1
77Seeking Bull (KY)Gabriel Saez116Joe Sharp20/1

5:30 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Monica Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

For trainer Ian Kruljac, running Seltzer Thoroughbreds' Finest City in the Santa Monica has always been the target to kick off the 2016 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) winner's 2017 season. But wet conditions could intervene. "It will be a morning-time decision, but (scratching) is definitely a thought. It's not worth it if the track is off," Kruljac said.

Santa Monica S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 5
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:29 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Finest City (PA)Mike E. Smith124Ian Kruljac6/5
22Bad Ju Ju (CA)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.120Peter Miller2/1
33Dr. Fager's Gal (NY)Flavien Prat120Jerry Hollendorfer15/1
44Fantastic Style (KY)Rafael Bejarano122Doug F. O'Neill5/2
55Sheer Pleasure (CA)Martin Garcia120Philip D'Amato6/1

5:33 p.m.—$75,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

I'm a Chatterbox, a multiple grade 1 winner on dirt, could try turf for the first time. Her connections are holding out hope she may be cleared to travel to the Jan. 29 Houston Ladies Classic (G3) at Sam Houston Race Park, but because of an equine herpesvirus outbreak and resulting quarantine at Fair Grounds, she was entered in the 1 1/16-mile Krantz.

Marie G. Krantz Memorial S.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 10
  • STK
  • About 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Prado's Sweet Ride (IL)Francisco C. Torres118Richard R. Scherer15/1
22Steel Cut (OK)Donnie J. Meche118Wesley E. Hawley20/1
33Cambodia (KY)Robby Albarado122Thomas F. Proctor8/1
44Freudie Anne (NY)Gabriel Saez118Thomas Morley20/1
55Include Betty (KY)James Graham118Thomas F. Proctor10/1
66Whiskey Eyes (TX)Marcelino Pedroza118Bernard S. Flint20/1
77Cash Control (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan124Brad H. Cox7/2
88Kitten's Roar (KY)Miguel Mena118Michael J. Maker5/1
99Gianna's Dream (OK)C.J. McMahon120Michael J. Maker12/1
1010I'm a Chatterbox (KY)Florent Geroux118J. Larry Jones8/5
1111Factory of Faith (KY)Sophie Doyle118Matt A. Shirer50/1
1212Dynazar (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Dallas Stewart20/1

5:35 p.m.—$200,000 Sunshine Millions Classic at Gulfstream Park

Awesome Slew, a Florida-bred who has distinguished himself as a graded stakes winner, has yet to race in restricted company, but that will change in the Classic. A homebred for Live Oak Plantation, Awesome Slew enters the Classic off a third-place finish behind Stanford and Keen Ice in the Dec. 17 Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3).

Sunshine Millions Classic S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 12
  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tiger of Wales (FL)Tyler Gaffalione119Michael J. Maker20/1
22Nauset Beach (FL)Paco Lopez117Teresa M. Pompay12/1
33Hy Riverside (FL)Jose L. Ortiz119Antonio Sano5/1
44We're All Set (FL)Luis Saez119Fernando Abreu6/1
55Joshua's Comprise (FL)Martin Ramos Ramirez117Barry R. Rose50/1
66Piloting (FL)Luca Panici117Mark E. Casse4/1
77Uncle Vinny (FL)John R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher8/1
88Awesome Slew (FL)Javier Castellano123Edward Plesa, Jr.7/5

6  p.m.—$200,000 Lecomte Stakes (G3) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

Three horses with graded stakes form enter the sophomore challenge with experience edges, including Shareholder Value, a course and distance allowance winner Dec. 26 for trainer Tom Amoss. Like last year's Amoss-trained winner Mo Tom, Shareholder Value is a son of Uncle Mo   with a serious turn of foot.

LeComte S. (G3)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 11
  • 1m 70y
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Phat Man (KY)C.J. McMahon116Joe Sharp12/1
22Arklow (KY)Jon Kenton Court116Brad H. Cox10/1
33Totality (KY)David Romero Flores116Steven M. Asmussen12/1
44Shareholder Value (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan120Thomas M. Amoss6/1
55Untrapped (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.116Steven M. Asmussen9/2
66Marco Mischief (LA)Marcelino Pedroza116Leo G. Gabriel, Jr.20/1
77Tip Tap Tapizar (LA)James Graham122Steven M. Asmussen12/1
88Guest Suite (KY)Robby Albarado122Neil J. Howard5/1
99Running Mate (KY)Gabriel Saez120J. Larry Jones10/1
1010Takeoff (KY)Florent Geroux116Mark E. Casse6/1
1111Pat On the Back (NY)Dylan Davis122Kenneth G. McPeek12/1
1212Saint's Fan (LA)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.122Dallas Stewart5/1

7:15 p.m.—$100,000 California Derby at Golden Gate Fields

Colonel Samsen ran a far-back sixth last time out in the Sham Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita, but is back on the Golden Gate synthetic main track, where he won the Dec. 3  Gold Rush Stakes. Fellow Southern California shippers Sonneteer, So Conflated, Vending Machine, and Secret House will also make the trip north.

California Derby

Golden Gate Fields, Saturday, January 21, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • All Weather Track
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:15 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sonneteer (KY)Abel Cedillo116J. Keith Desormeaux12/1
22Zakaroff (KY)Frank T. Alvarado116Steven Specht10/1
33More Power to Him (CA)Alejandro Gomez119Faith Taylor6/1
44So Conflated (FL)Mario Gutierrez116Doug F. O'Neill5/1
55Vending Machine (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux122Peter Miller2/1
66Colonel Samsen (KY)Ricardo Gonzalez122Eoin G. Harty9/2
77Secret House (KY)Julien Couton116Doug F. O'Neill3/1
88Aberdeen Island (KY)Irving Orozco116Blaine D. Wright20/1

