Lord Nelson Fighting Laminitis, to Miss Breeding Season

Spendthrift Farm's Lord Nelson has developed laminitis, which will cause him to miss the 2017 breeding season, the farm announced Jan. 20.

"Lord Nelson has developed laminitis, secondary to the infection in his right foreleg that caused him to scratch out of the (TwinSpires) Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1)," said Ned Toffey, Spendthrift's general manager. "It's a new setback, but we are cautiously optimistic about his prognosis. With that said, we understand the seriousness of this disease.

"(Spendthrift owner B. Wayne) Hughes is committed to always doing what's best for the horse, and that means Lord Nelson will be withheld from breeding mares this season. Our team has notified all of the breeders from his full book, and our focus is now 100% on bringing him back to good health. We very much appreciate the breeders for their understanding."

Campaigned by trainer Bob Baffert, Lord Nelson captured three consecutive grade 1 wins in 2016 for Spendthrift. The son of Pulpit turned in a record-setting performance in the Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) at Del Mar, where he ran six furlongs in 1:07.65 and eclipsed a stakes record that had stood at Del Mar since 1962. He also won the seven-furlong Triple Bend Stakes (G1) and six-furlong Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G1).

Lord Nelson was an early favorite for the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita Park before incurring a leg infection that forced him to scratch and retire from racing. Out of the Seeking the Gold mare African Jade, Lord Nelson was booked full for his first breeding season in 2017 at a stud fee of $25,000 stands and nurses.