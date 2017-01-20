Fair Grounds, Horsemen Rise to Challenge

Many fans will only see a quality Lecomte Stakes (G3) race card Jan. 21 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, without realizing the challenging times the track and horsemen have faced during the meet since a quarantine went into place after a horse tested positive for equine herpesvirus Dec. 26.

And having fans think the first big stakes day of the Fair Grounds meet is just business as usual will be just fine for the track and horsemen.

Thanks to some hustle by racing officials and horsemen, as well as a nice supply of quality horses on the backstretch of the New Orleans track, the entries for the five stakes races on Saturday's card that also were offered on last year's slate total 48. That total is up from the 43 runners in last year's five stakes: the Lecomte, Louisiana, Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap (G3T), Silverbulletday, and Marie G. Krantz Memorial.

Louisiana Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association board president Bernard Chatters said horsemen and racing officials have pulled together to make things work at the meet.

"I was real pleased to see the entry numbers," Chatters said. "We've gone through some tough times here with the quarantine."

Chatters said he was impressed with efforts from state officials, track vets, and regulatory vets in working through the quarantine.

"The biggest challenge is just trying to make everybody mindful that this thing affects everybody and the industry is much stronger when we pull together," Chatters said. "No matter what struggle we encounter, let's try to stay united for the good of the industry. That's one of the main things I tried to emphasize."

Fair Grounds racing secretary Scott Jones said Saturday's stakes entry numbers point to the efforts of horsemen and the quality of horses on the backstretch.

"We just have a lot of good horses on the backside this year. Interestingly, we've had more difficulty filling some of the cheaper races rather than the better races—the decent allowance races and stakes," Jones said. "We have a lot of good horses on the backside."

Jones said the track likely missed out on some horses who would have shipped in but he's thrilled with the fields, considering the circumstances.

"From the outside looking in, it looks like a great card. From the insider's perspective, it could have been better. We did have horses who wanted to come in, but unfortunately they couldn't because the quarantine was still in place," Jones said. "Under the situation that we're in, I'll take it. We have some good races, good horses, and full fields. We really couldn't ask for more under the circumstances."

The early week news of the solid entries for the races was followed by a Jan. 19 announcement that horses on the backstretch could begin coming out of quarantine as soon as Jan. 21. It has the track, horsemen, and fans looking forward.

"For about the last month, it's been pedal to the metal—100 miles an hour—taking calls and keeping people abreast of things. I've been trying to tell people to work through it, but it has been tough," Chatters said. "We're getting there—trying to get back to normal."

Jones hopes the meet can build some momentum with Saturday's card.

"It seems to be turning in a good direction right now," Jones said. "Hopefully Saturday is the beginning of some good things, as it's the start of the road to the Louisiana Derby."