Summer Front's First Foal is a Filly

A bay filly out of Airdrie Stud homebred Heart of Midway is Summer Front's first foal.

Airdrie Stud's graded stakes-winning millionaire Summer Front got his first foal when a bay filly was born recently at the Midway, Ky., farm.

The filly is out of Airdrie's homebred mare Heart of Midway, a winning daughter of Stevie Wonderboy and a half sister to grade 1 winner Sam's Sister (by Brother Derek ) and five other winners. Heart of Midway's immediate family also includes grade 1-winning fillies Include Me Out, Check the Label, and Sweet Talker, who were all bred by Airdrie.

"This is a truly outstanding, classy filly from our hottest female family," said Brereton C. Jones, owner of Airdrie Stud. "Summer Front couldn't have started better."

Summer Front is an 8-year-old son of War Front —Rose of Summer, by El Prado. He was bred in Kentucky by Graceville Breeding and later sold for $475,000 as a 2-year-old in training at the 2011 Keeneland April sale to agent Steve Young by consignor Niall Brennan Stables as agent.

Racing for Thomas Moore's Waterford Stable, Summer Front won four graded stakes, including the Ft. Lauderdale (G2T) at Gulfstream Park and the Hill Prince, Miami Mile Handicap, and Cliff Hanger (all G3T). He also placed in five grade 1 stakes—the 2014 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, Eddie Read Stakes, and Shoemaker Mile; as well as the 2012 Jamaica Handicap and Secretariat Stakes.

Summer Front retired with an 8-6-3 record from 23 starts and earned $1,077,140. He entered stud at Airdrie with a $10,000 fee, which remains unchanged for 2017.

