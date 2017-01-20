Two New Sires to California's Milky Way Farm

Winning Cause, a son of Giant's Causeway—Raffishing Look, by Kingmambo, enters stud in 2017 at Milky Way Farm in California.

Milky Way Farm, near Temecula, Calif., has added entering-year stallions Winning Cause and Box Score to its 2017 roster.

Winning Cause is a multiple grade 3-winning son of Giant's Causeway —Raffishing Look, by Kingmambo. Now 7, he raced from 2 to 6 and won three graded stakes on both turf and an all-weather surface. His biggest wins include the 2013 Coolmore Lexington Stakes (G3), 2014 Cliff Hanger Stakes (G3T), and the 2015 Red Bank Stakes (G3T). He placed in four other graded stakes, including a second in the Hagyard Fayette Stakes (G2) at Keeneland.

Bred by Galleria Bloodstock in Kentucky, Winning Cause sold for $200,000 out of Nick De Meric's consignment at the 2012 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale to agent Steve Young. The colt raced for Alto Racing and trainer Todd Pletcher, putting together a 6-7-3 record out of 27 starts and collecting $645,734 in earnings.

Raffishing Look has also produced the stakes-placed winner Ventry Bay (Scat Daddy) and has a 2-year-old and a yearling both by Tapit . She is a half sister to grade 3 stakes winner and black-type producer Society Hostess.

Winning Cause enters stud with a $2,000 live foal guaranteed fee.

Box Score is an unraced son of Dynaformer but a light or missing race record does not seem reflective of his family's potential. The 6-year-old horse is out of the unraced Danzig daughter Curriculum, making him a full brother to Spendthrift Farm's Temple City . In 2016 Temple City was the fifth-leading third-crop sire by earnings and represented by five black-type stakes winners, including millionaire and Eclipse Award female turf finalist Miss Temple City.

Curriculum is a half sister to Spendthrift's Malibu Moon (A.P. Indy), who won once and placed once in two starts and earned $33,840 before injury curtailed his racing career. Malibu Moon is now the sire of 97 black-type stakes winners, including 39 graded stakes winner.

Box Score enters stud for $1,000 with a live foal guarantee.

