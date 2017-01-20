First Foal for Circumference is a Filly

A bay filly out of Nubian Princess is the first reported foal by Circumference. The foal, owned and bred by John Ivory, was born at Milky Way Farm Jan. 16.

Already thrilled to stand Galileo's Irish-bred son Circumference in California, the folks at Milky Way Farm are even more excited after the arrival of his first foal Jan. 16.

The dark bay filly, born at Milky Way Farm near Temecula, Calif., is owned by breeder/owner/trainer John Ivory. She is the second foal out of the winning Jump Start mare Nubian Princess, who is a half sister to stakes-placed winner Sweet Little Avie (Lord Avie) and three other winners.

"She is the most correct foal I've ever seen," said Linda Madsen, Milky Way Farm's stallion manager. "We're delighted." Madsen added that Nubian Princess will be bred back to Circumference.

Bred by Chelston Ireland, 5-year-old Circumference is the first son of Galileo to stand in California. He only placed twice out of three starts for owner Michael Tabor due to his racing career being derailed by injury. Expectations for Circumference were high, however, because he is out of grade 1 winner Circle of Life and a half brother to Circular Quay (Thunder Gulch) and grade 2-placed winner The Roundhouse (Fusaichi Pegasus ). Circle of Life (Belong to Me) is reportedly in foal to American Pharoah .

Circumference was well received his first year at stud, getting a solid book of 42 mares bred. He entered stud for $3,000, and his fee remains unchanged for 2017.

