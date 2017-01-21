Strong Summer Lifts Flintshire to Turf Male Eclipse

Flintshire ’s star shone brightest last summer.

Already a winner of grade/group 1 events in three different countries for Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms—and after successful raiding trips to North America in 2014 and 2015 under the care of trainer Andre Fabre—the globetrotting homebred was shipped from France to Chad Brown’s New York stable for the stateside 6-year-old campaign that resulted in his champion turf male title awarded Jan. 21 at the Eclipse Award ceremony hosted by Gulfstream Park.

Arriving in the United States again in 2016, the dark bay or brown son of Dansili possessed a worn passport. He was remarkably competitive at Longchamp, Chantilly, Epsom, Saint Cloud, Sha Tin, Meydan, and in the U.S. He tangled with some of the sport’s greatest stars—such as Golden Horn and Treve in back-to-back Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (G1) seconds—but his first start under Brown’s care showed he was ready to take center stage again.

Able to display his devastating turn of foot despite a six-month layoff, Flintshire announced his presence June 11 at Belmont Park with a 1 3/4-length victory in the 1 1/4-mile Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T). At Saratoga Race Course he next uncoiled that brilliant burst on command, taking the July 30 Bowling Green Stakes (G2T) with a last-to-first showing while in hand after sweeping wide due to traffic troubles. The Aug. 27 Longines Sword Dancer Stakes (G1T) was a repeat of his 2015 score.

“His summer performances were exceptional,” said Juddmonte manager Garrett O’Rourke. “I think he is very much deserving (of the champion turf male title). He put up brilliant performances and showed up at all of the dances.”

Flintshire’s body of work made him the best grass horse in North America in 2016, and two runner-up finishes at the end of his three-race win streak did nothing to soil his reputation. First a boggy track got the better of him for a second to Ectot back at Belmont in the Oct. 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (G1T). Then, though the turf was firm for the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park, he could not improve upon his 2014 loss to Main Sequence. He again settled for the place spot—this time behind sharp pacesetter Highland Reel.

Flintshire was retired to stud at Hill 'n Dale Farms after the Breeders’ Cup with an 8-12-1 record from 24 starts and earnings of $9,589,910, having won a group/grade 1 event every year he ran.

“Flintshire did everything and more of what we hoped he would do when we brought him over here,” O’Rourke said. “We had a lot of fun with him, and I think he’s given a lot to Prince Khalid.”