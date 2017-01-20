Bahamian Squall's first foal is a colt born Jan. 18 and bred by Digole "Dee" Williams.

A Florida-bred bay colt bred by Digole "Dee" Williams is the first reported foal born by Don Dizney's homebred graded stakes sprinter Bahamian Squall .

The colt, born Jan. 18, is the second foal produced by winner Rock Steady Baby (by Rockport Harbor), who is out of the winner and stakes producer Pontook (French Deputy). Pontook is a half sister to grade I winner Cinefila (Skywalker).

Bahamian Squall, an 8-year-old son of Gone West—Midway Squall, by Storm Bird, was bred and campaigned by Dizney's Double Diamond Farm. He won or placed in 11 black-type stakes, three of them graded stakes. Bahamian Squall got his biggest win in the 2013 Smile Sprint Handicap (G2), which he followed with a second place in the grade 1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap. He retired with $582,920 in earnings.

Bred similarly to millionaire Eclipse champion sprinter Speightstown (a son of Gone West out of the Storm Cat daughter Silken Cat), Bahamian Squall is the only son of Gone West standing in Florida.

Bahamian Squall entered stud at $5,000 and his fee remains unchanged for 2017.

