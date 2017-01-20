Lane to Join The National Stud as New Stud Manager

The English Jockey Club today announced Jan. 20 the appointment of Tim Lane to join The National Stud as its new Stud Manager.

Lane has managed Oakgrove Stud in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, for leading owner-breeder John Deer and his family since 2004. He will succeed Brian O'Rourke who has run The National Stud since shortly after its acquisition by The Jockey Club in 2008.

The National Stud has developed a reputation for offering valuable and affordable services to the Thoroughbred briefing and racing industries, including breeding services, boarding, foaling, sales preparation and spelling; in addition to its world-class education programmes and public tours that welcome many thousands of visitors each year.

The Jockey Club also announced that current non-executive board director of The National Stud, Philip Mitchell, has agreed to act in a general manager role at the stud to support Lane, given his knowledge of operations and many years of management experience. Until late 2015, Mitchell was general manager at Juddmonte Farms where he spent 27 years.

Ben Sangster, Chairman of The National Stud, said: "I am confident Tim will prove a great fit for The National Stud and I am delighted to appoint such a highly respected successor to Brian O'Rourke who has done a tremendous job for us here in Newmarket. Whilst it will be sad to say goodbye to Brian after all he has accomplished, we will benefit tremendously from the continuity of another true horseman running our operations in similar vein."

Lane said: "I am excited to be joining The National Stud team and the wider Jockey Club family. I will look to build on the excellent work of Brian O'Rourke and the team, ensuring the stud offers first-class services to clients and operates with a sound long-term commercial approach. I should like to express my gratitude to John Deer and all of the Deer family for the fantastic support and opportunities they have given me over the last 13 years."

Lane was Assistant to Malcolm Bastard at Baydon Hill Grange from 1999-2004 and previously worked for James Fanshawe at Pegasus Stables in Newmarket from 1996 to 1999.