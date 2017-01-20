Jockey Lane Luzzi Follows in Father's Footsteps

Story provided by America's Best Racing.

Lane Luzzi's future was predictable at an early age.

He always wanted to be beside his father, Mike, a well-respected jockey on the ultra-competitive New York circuit. He was with him in the jockeys' room. He watched him receive his pre-race instructions and get a leg up in the paddock. And when his father succeeded, well, he could almost envision himself in the winner's circle.

"I've wanted to be a jockey my whole life. There was never really anything else I wanted to do," said Lane, 19. "Even when I was in school, my heart was set on riding races and being a jockey. I'd head over to Belmont every day and that was where my real schooling started."

He learned his lessons so well that he is among three finalists for the Eclipse Award as the leading apprentice in North America. The winner will be announced as part of the ceremonies at Gulfstream Park Jan. 21.

If Lane gets the nod in what appears to be a tight competition, the Luzzis would be the first father-son combination to sweep that category since the Eclipse Awards were introduced in 1971. Mike was honored as the leading apprentice in 1989.

Lane produced 88 victories in 758 starts for earnings of $2,229,110 last year, including stakes wins with Diamond Bachelor in the Mr. Steele and The Vid stakes at Gulfstream, where he accomplished most of his handiwork after getting his start in Maryland. His statistics are particularly impressive considering that he missed six weeks with a broken collarbone.

Mid-Atlantic riders Luis Ocasio and Kevin Gomez are the other finalists. Ocasio, 19, topped the apprentice standings in victories (110) and earnings ($2.8 million). Gomez, 22, closed with 85 wins and banked $1.9 million.

No matter what voters decide, Lane is satisfied with how his career started. "I think I am in a pretty good spot right now," he said.

He credits much of that to his father.

"Having my dad in my corner and being with him was a big help. I had a big advantage over other apprentice riders trying to learn," he said. "I can learn right in front of me from my dad. To this day, he's a huge help. He's teaching me something new every day."

Mike, 47, has won nearly 4,500 races in his career. Father and son critique each other whenever possible; they make sure to talk at the end of every race card.

"Every race we go over and see if there was something I could have done differently or maybe I did something really good," Lane said. "He's always giving me some feedback."

Given how desperately tight many races are, there is often a subtle difference between a winning ride and one that just misses. Was the jockey a good judge of pace? Did he find the best part of the track? Did he make his move too soon? Too late?

"You always have to have an open mind to learn," Mike said. "Even myself, I haven't learned everything."

Mike Luzzinestimated that it took three or four years before he felt he had seen enough to have a handle on his craft. He competes with rods in both legs because of injuries. When Lane first told him of his desire to be a jockey, his father made sure he knew what he was getting into.

"He knows all the risks. He's seen the spills. He's seen me hurt a bunch of times," Mike said. "I explained to him the risks, you can't think about it or worry about it. He understands that."

For as many races as he won, Mike continues to focus on what has eluded him. He has never ridden in the Kentucky Derby (G1). He has never won a Breeders' Cup race.

"I still feel there are some things I haven't done," he said. "That's what keeps me going."

Mike believes he has at least a few good years left on a New York circuit that allows no margin for error. If he should leave the game with unfinished business, there is the hope that Lane can finish it.

"It's extra motivation," Lane said. "I want to get there for myself, but if I can get there for him, that's the icing on the cake."