First Foal a Filly for Grade 1 Winner Danza

Spendthrift Farm's Danza , winner of the 2014 Arkansas Derby (G1), sired his first reported foal Jan. 15 when a filly was born at Millennium Farms near Lexington, Ky.

Bred by country singer Toby Keith's Dream Walkin Farms, the dark bay or brown filly is out of the Cactus Ridge mare Peeker, a stakes-placed juvenile on the track.

"This is a good-sized filly with a great profile and a ton of class. She's very attractive, has a lot of leg and an abundant hip. We couldn't be happier with the filly," said Jay Ted Neel of Millennium Farms.

Campaigned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and trained by Todd Pletcher, Danza won the Arkansas Derby by 4 3/4 lengths in his fourth career start, besting a field that included eventual Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Bayern . The son of Street Boss would go on to run third in that year's Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) in what would be his final career start.

Danza, who retired to Spendthrift in 2016 with earnings of $866,428, is out of the stakes-placed French Deputy mare Champagne Royale, and is a half brother to grade 1 winner Majestic Harbor . He bred 129 mares in his first book in 2016, and is set to stand the 2017 season for an advertised fee of $4,000 stands and nurses.