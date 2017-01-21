Arrogate, Flintshire Power Juddmonte to Owner Eclipse

Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms enjoyed an excellent 2016 North American season, earning the boutique stable outstanding owner honors for the year. Despite Juddmonte’s runners making just 100 starts on the continent, the stable ranked a close second in earnings with $7,336,758, won four grade 1 stakes, and won North America’s signature race, the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

Long known as one of the premier owners of turf horses worldwide, Juddmonte has redoubled its efforts to make its mark on American dirt racing as well. To that end, it has enlisted trainer Bob Baffert to buy and condition main track talent, and that paid off large in 2016 when 3-year-old Arrogate (Unbridled’s Song—Bubbler, by Distorted Humor ) exploded on the scene to win the Travers Stakes (G1) and the Classic, banking $4,084,600 for the year.

Juddmonte furthered its laurels on the grass when its homebred Flintshire (Dansili—Dance Routine, by Sadler’s Wells) dominated the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes and Longines Sword Dancer Stakes (both G1T). Second in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1T), Flintshire, at age 6, added $2 million to the Juddmonte coffers for the season.

The other Juddmonte-owned North American black-type winner on the year was Suffused (Champs Elysees—Scuffle, by Daylami), who took the Glens Falls Stakes (G3T) and the Belmont Coronation Invitational Stakes. The 4-year-old homebred also finished second in the E. P. Taylor Stakes Presented by HPIBet (G1T) and earned $366,350 on the year.