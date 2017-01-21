Breakthrough Eclipse for Outstanding Trainer Brown

Chad Brown left nothing to chance in 2016—not statistical categories, not intangible achievements, not even his tried-and-true reputation of primarily enjoying success with turf runners.

No matter the measure used, there was no arguing Brown’s barn was operating at a rarified level last season. The only thing left to add to a season that saw Brown lead the nation in earnings ($23,135,084) and graded stakes wins (42), earn his first Saratoga Race Course training title, and even saddle a couple of grade 1 winners on dirt, was the emotion of taking home his first Eclipse Award for outstanding trainer—something he experienced Jan. 21.

When Brown won a record 40 races during the Saratoga meet to end Todd Pletcher’s longstanding dominance at the Spa, it was a microcosm of the depth of Brown’s aptitude. In addition to conditioning Juddmonte Farms’ Flintshire to multiple grade 1 wins and guiding Lady Eli back to top-level glory after her battle with laminitis, Brown also had an Eclipse Award finalist for champion 2-year-old male in multiple grade 1 winner Practical Joke.

“He’s taken the pressure of those top horses and proved he can win grade 1 races on a regular basis with them,” said Garrett O’Rourke, manager of Juddmonte Farms. “He has delivered (and) everyone has noticed.”