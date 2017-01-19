The Big Beast Gets a Florida-Bred Colt as First Foal

Ocala Stud's grade 1 winner The Big Beast got his first reported foal, a bay colt born Jan. 3 and bred by Christy Whitman.

The colt is out of the Slew Gin Fizz mare Look to the Stars, a half sister to multiple graded stakes winner and millionaire Isitingood (Crusader Sword) and to stakes-placed Thankyourluckystar (Tunerup). Look to the Stars has produced four winners from five starters.

The Big Beast, bred by Green Willow Farm in Maryland, was sold to Alex and JoAnn Lieblong for $150,000 out of the Ends Well consignment at the 2013 Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale. He won four times and placed in four more races from nine starts.

His most significant victory came at 3 in the Ketel One King's Bishop Stakes (G1). The following year he was a narrow runner-up in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1), when he lost a head-bobbing photo finish to favorite Rock Fall. The Big Beast also finished second in the 2015 Priority One Jets Forego Stakes (G1).

NOVAK: The Big Beast Gobbles Ground in King's Bishop

By former Florida champion freshman sire Yes It's True, The Big Beast is out of the stakes-placed Deputy Minister mare V V S Flawless. He bred 103 mares in his first book in 2016, and will stand his second season for a fee of $6,000 stands and nurses.

