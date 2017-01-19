First Foal by Fast Anna Born in New York

The first reported foal by Three Chimneys' stallion Fast Anna was born Jan. 14 at Five Oak Farm in Saratoga Springs, NY.

The bay colt was bred by Thomas Mina and is out of multiple stakes performer and stakes producer Unbridled Grace, the dam of three winners from as many starters.

Owned and bred by Frank Calabrese and trained by Wayne Catalano, Fast Anna won three of nine career starts and fell just a neck short of winning the Ketel One King's Bishop Stakes (G1) in 2014. The 6-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro is out of champion Dreaming of Anna and is a half brother to graded stakes winner Dreamologist.

Fast Anna will stand the 2017 season for an advertised fee of $7,500 stands and nurses at Three Chimneys Farm.

