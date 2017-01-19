Finnegans Wake to Stand at Ballena Vista Farm

Grade I turf winner Finnegans Wake has been retired to stud at Ballena Vista Farm near Ramona, Calif., where he will stand as the property of Rockingham Ranch for $3,500.

The 8-year-old son of Powerscourt—Boat's Ghost, by Silver Ghost, was campaigned by Donegal Racing and Rockingham Ranch. Bred in Kentucky by Donegal's president and managing partner Jerry Crawford, Finnegans Wake raced from 2 to 7 and scored victories in four graded stakes.

Finnegans Wake's biggest win came in the 2015 Woodford Reserve Turf Classic Stakes (G1T). That same year he started the season with consecutive wins in the San Gabriel Stakes and the San Marcos Stakes (both G2T). Throughout his career, Finnegans Wake won or placed in 12 graded stakes. He retired with $1,594,665 in earnings.

Powerscourt is a multiple grade/group 1-winning son of Sadler's Wells and Ireland's highweight colt of 2003. To date he's sired 18 black-type stakes winners and three champions. Finnegans Wake is his chief earner.

Stakes-placed Boat's Ghost has produced four winners from four foals to race, including grade 2-placed winner Puca. Finnegans Wake's second dam, winner Rocktheboat (Summer Squall), has produced three black-type stakes performers, including stakes winner Ooey Gooey (Political Force).



"The versatility, the pedigree, and the heart and desire of Finnegans Wake will be his greatest contribution to his future foals," said Peter Miller, the trainer of Finnegans Wake during the major wins of his career.