End of Fair Grounds Quarantine Appears to be on Horizon

The quarantine at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots following an equine herpesvirus outbreak at the Louisiana track could begin to be lifted as early as Jan. 21, which would begin to return the track to normal since case was diagnosed Dec. 26.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said the quarantine at Fair Grounds could begin to be lifted Saturday for horses who reside in the 42 barns that have not shown any signs of being clinically ill. Barns considered affected may be released from quarantine without testing as early as Jan. 23, barring the presence of any new horses in those barns developing clinical signs consistent with the virus.

LDAF noted that there have been no new cases of equine herpes myeloencephalopathy since Dec. 31. EHM is the neurologic disease that can develop from EHV-I.

Horses are still being monitored for both EHM and the strain EHV-I that can progress to the more severe EHM.



"We are encouraged that the disease seems to be contained. These measures were taken for the health and safety of all horses in the state," said Agriculture and Forestry commissioner Mike Strain. "We continue to work with the Fair Grounds and racing commission to ensure that biosecurity measures will be maintained."

While restrictions could be lifted in Louisiana, horsemen looking to ship horses out of state could face additional hurdles depending on the destination. For instance, on Jan. 4 the Office of the Kentucky State Veterinarian imposed an embargo on horses from any Louisiana track or training center from entering any Kentucky track or training center.

Rusty Ford, equine programs manager for the Office of the Kentucky State Veterinarian, said the state would take care before lifting those restrictions.

"We'll first try to gather information that will give us a level of confidence that the situation there is improving," Ford said Jan. 19. "At this point, today, our situation is unchanged. We continue to direct racetracks that horses from Louisiana racetracks and training centers not come on to the backside of a Kentucky track or training center."

A spokeswoman for Louisiana state veterinarian Brent Robbins said that horsemen at Fair Grounds who have the state quarantine lifted on their horses should check for any restrictions in any possible destination state before shipping.

The connections of grade 1 winner Gun Runner are monitoring quarantine developments particularly closely. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner has breezed four times since Dec. 24 at Fair Grounds for a possible start in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

David Fiske, racing manager for Winchell Thoroughbreds, acknowledged a lot would have to come together to make the world's richest race, but the Pegasus is still a possibility.

"All the dominos would have to fall just the right way and fall into place, but with them lifting the quarantine on Saturday, you know that is one less domino," Fiske said. "He is scheduled to work this weekend, but the forecast looks like the rain is supposed to be moving in. I think he's scheduled to work Sunday, so we'll see how that works. Then we'll see."

Fiske said that even if Louisiana lifts its quarantine, Florida and other states may not immediately allow them to ship in. Officials with the Florida Division of Animal Industry did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday on their policies.

"He might be able to get out of the Fair Grounds, but there might not be any place for him to go," Fiske said. "So we'll see. I think if he can get out of the racetrack and if he can get out of Louisiana and if he can get into Florida and into Gulfstream, I think we can get him into the gate.

"We've been training him like he's going to go, but everything has to fall into place. I do know that Ron (Winchell) has been talking to multiple gate holders. I think everyone is still spinning their wheels (and) biding their time. There is no sense in anyone getting worked up or making any deals until we know we can go."

The LDAF reports that as of Jan. 18, 39 horses remain in isolation at Fair Grounds. There are six quarantined barns and one isolation barn. All horses that tested positive for EHV-I will remain in isolation until they test negative for the virus. Horses that were exposed to the disease but do not test positive will remain quarantined and will be released on a case by case basis.

The track reported that horses who have been isolated from those barns after testing positive will be eligible for quarantine release with two consecutive negative tests, not less than 72 hours apart, after at least 14 days in quarantine since testing positive or having been exposed to a positive horse. Testing for quarantine release could begin Jan. 23.

"After consulting with the state veterinarian, (United States Department of Agriculture) Veterinary Services, (Louisiana State University), and outside experts on infectious diseases, we feel this is a logical plan to allow the release of unaffected horses," Strain said. "The horses that remain in isolation are most at-risk. We will continue to monitor these horses until they are in the clear. However, should there be another case of EHV-I or EHM, we will respond accordingly."

The LDAF said 65 ship-in horses that were possibly exposed to an EHV-I positive horse in the receiving barn and placed in isolation at undisclosed locations will follow the same procedures before release.

The virus is spread most commonly by direct horse-to-horse contact. It can also be spread through the air, contaminated equipment, clothing, and hands. Symptoms of the disease include fever, ocular or nasal discharge, limb swelling, abortion, and neurologic signs, such as unsteady gait, urine dribbling, hind limb weakness, and inability to rise. There is no cure for the disease but symptoms may be treatable. This virus is not transmissible to humans.

Alicia Wincze-Hughes contributed to this story.