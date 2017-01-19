Mexikoma to Stand at Keen Farms

Mexikoma, a stakes-winning son of Birdstone , has been retired to stud and will stand his first season at Dallas and Donna Keen's Keen Farms in Burleson, Texas. He will stand for a $1,000 fee as property of the Keens.

Campagined by Team Valor International, Mexikoma hit the board in eight of 12 starts with four victories and earnings of $339,054. His biggest victory came in the 2016 Sunshine Millions Classic at Gulfstream Park, and he followed up that effort with a third-place run in the Donn Handicap (G1) last February.

The 6-year-old stallion is out of the Toccet mare Toccet Over.

"We are very excited to be standing the only son of Birdstone in Texas, and we think his combination of pedigree and race record makes him an attractive option for breeders in this region," said Donna Keen. "We would like to thank Team Valor and agent Ashley Sooknanan for making this possible."