Reporting Star to Again Try Sunshine Millions Turf

Merriebelle Stable's Reporting Star, runner-up in each of the past two years, will try to secure the elusive top spot with a scheduled start in the Jan. 21 Sunshine Millions Turf at Gulfstream Park.

The race is one of five stakes for Florida-breds on Gulfstream's Sunshine Millions card Saturday.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Awesome Slew Stands Out in Sunshine Millions Classic

Reporting Star, a gelded 7-year-old son of Circular Quay, paid immediate dividends when he captured the one-mile Appleton Stakes (G3T) last April at Gulfstream. It was his first start for trainer Brendan Walsh since being purchased privately following a half-length loss to Manchurian High in the Sunshine Millions Turf.

Walsh put Reporting Star in four straight graded events where he finished no better than sixth in both the Red Bank (G3) and Bernard Baruch (G2) stakes, ultimately capping his campaign running fourth by 1 1/2 lengths in the 7 1/2-furlong El Prado Stakes Dec. 17 at Gulfstream, a race he won in 2015 for previous trainer Pat Parente.

"He came out of the last race good and he's been doing well, so hopefully we can rekindle his old form and if he can, he should be very live in there," Walsh said. "He was coming off a bit of a layoff (in the El Prado) but it was a good comeback and we thought he ran well.

"He wasn't beaten far and he looked like he was back to his old self," he added. "He kind of lost his way after the Appleton last year but he seems like, having had a break now, he seems like he's back to his old self again. We're looking forward to it."

In two other $100,000 Sunshine Millions stakes for Florida-breds Saturday:

• One year after winning the Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes with X Y Jet, trainer Jorge Navarro will try to win the race a second straight year when he sends out Monster Racing Stables' Delta Bluesman in the six-furlong sprint.

A 7-year-old Wagon Limit gelding, Delta Bluesman is expected to face six other sprinters Saturday after opening the year with a third-place finish in the Jan. 1 Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream. Last year Delta Bluesman captured the Smile Sprint Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream.

• After finishing second in last year's Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Stakes, Miller Racing's E B Ryder is back to try to earn a trip to the winner's circle following the 1 1/16-mile turf race. Trained by Marty Wolfson, the daughter of Bluegrass Cat didn't earn a victory in eight starts last year but did place in three stakes.

Last year Wolfson and Miller Racing secured the top two places in the Filly and Mare Turf as Lori's Store won the race over her stablemate.



