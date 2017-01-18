First Foal for Darby Dan Farm's Sky Kingdom is a Filly

Darby Dan Farm's Sky Kingdom , a two-time graded stakes winner and track record-setting son of Empire Maker , sired his first reported foal Jan 14, when a filly was born at Ann Marie Farm in Paris, Ky.

Bred by Ron Patterson, the filly is out of the Danzig mare Bushra, a full sister to two-time graded stakes winner Lech and half sister to graded stakes winner Savina.

Sky Kingdom won a pair of graded stakes at Santa Anita Park, earned a grade 1-placing at Hollywood Park, and set a track record in the 2014 American Flag Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course during his career for trainer Bob Baffert. He is out of the Kingmambo mare Sky Beam, a full sister to grade 1-placed stakes winner Mambo in Seattle. Sky Kingdom's third dam is former Broodmare of the Year and blue hen Weekend Surprise, the dam of A.P. Indy and Summer Squall.

Sky Kingdom is set to stand his second season at Darby Dan for a fee of $5,000.