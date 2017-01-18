I'm a Chatterbox Entered in Krantz at Fair Grounds

I'm a Chatterbox, a multiple grade 1 winner on dirt, could try turf for the first time Jan. 21 in the $75,000 Marie J. Krantz Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Fletcher and Carolyn Gray's homebred daughter of Munnings is gearing up for her 5-year-old debut for trainer Larry Jones and her first start since a fifth-place finish in the Nov. 5 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1). Her connections are holding out hope she may be cleared to travel to the Jan. 29 Houston Ladies Classic (G3) at Sam Houston Race Park, but because of an equine herpesvirus outbreak and resulting quarantine at Fair Grounds, she was entered in the 1 1/16-mile Krantz. Regular rider Florent Geroux has the call from post 10 in a 12-horse field.

"We've been meaning to try her on the grass for some time," Jones said. "I thought she was a grass horse before I raced her on the dirt, so I guess we might find out. Her mother is a turf horse and (offspring of) Munnings have done well on turf.

"If it looks like we can go to Texas, we'll scratch and run in the Houston Ladies Classic, but we've been thinking about trying her on the grass later this year, so this may be the time. She acts like she's ready to go, so we see no reason not to run."