Dr. Zic Among 36 Added to Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 36 entries for the 2017 Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale supplemental catalog. Those entries may now be viewed online.

Fasig-Tipton will continue to add supplemental entries through Jan. 23.

The supplemental catalogue, which will begin with hip 581, will be offered immediately following the conclusion of the main catalog Feb. 7. Among those catalogued in the supplement is 2010 Vinery Madison Stakes (G1) winner Dr. Zic, offered in foal to Constitution . She will be consigned by James B. Keogh (Grovendale), agent.

Print versions of the supplemental catalog will be available on-site at Fasig-Tipton at sale time. The supplement will also be available via the Equineline sales catalogue app.

The Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale will be held Feb. 6 and 7, at Fasig-Tipton's Newtown Paddocks in Lexington. Both sessions will begin at 10 am.

