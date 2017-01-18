Sunshine Millions Cuts After FTBOA Withholds Payment

Total purses for the day's five Sunshine Millions stakes for Florida-breds Jan. 21 at Gulfstream Park will be $600,000 rather than the originally scheduled $900,000.



Gulfstream cut the purses after the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners' Association did not make its usual contribution to the Sunshine Millions races, which are restricted to Florida-breds. Gulfstream and the Florida Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association this year are continuing to provide money for Sunshine Millions purses, which at the initially planned $900,000 would have matched 2016.



During the first week in January, Gulfstream decided to lower the purses because of the absence of money from the Florida TBOA.



The featured Sunshine Millions Classic will see its purse cut from $250,000 to $200,000. That race is 1 1/8 miles on dirt for 4-year-olds and up. The purse was cut from $200,000 to $100,000 for the Sunshine Millions Distaff, at seven furlongs on dirt for fillies and mares 4-years-old and older.



The purse cut follows a dispute between the Florida TBOA and the Florida HBPA over their roles in administering the Sunshine Millions and other stakes restricted to Florida-breds at Gulfstream.



Gulfstream officials are declining to comment on the dispute between the breeders and horsemen. Gulfstream is hopeful that the Florida HBPA and Florida TBOA will soon agree to funding for the annual Florida Sire Stakes series that will begin in early August, said Gulfstream president Tim Ritvo.



Florida HBPA officials have declined to comment on funding for 2017 Florida-bred stakes.



The Florida TBOA has declined comment beyond a statement it issued Dec. 16, in which it criticized the Florida HBPA for not accepting a Florida TBOA-proposed full-2017 funding plan for Florida-bred stakes.