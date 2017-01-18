Southwest the Next Target for Uncontested

After splashing to a record-setting victory in his 3-year-old debut, Uncontested will be pointed to the $500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) Feb. 20 at Oaklawn Park, trainer Wayne Catalano said Jan. 18.

Uncontested launched his sophomore campaign Monday, coasting to a 5 1/4-length, gate-to-wire victory over Petrov in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes to earn 10 qulaifying points toward entry eligibility for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Oaklawn's Kentucky Derby prep series continues with the Southwest, Rebel Stakes (G2) March 18, and the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) April 15. The plan, Catalano said, is for Uncontested to start in all four races.

"That's what we're here for," Catalano said.

Under Catalano's son-in-law, Channing Hill, Uncontested ran a mile over a sloppy, sealed surface in 1:36.32, shattering the previous stakes record of 1:38.05 set last year by Discreetness and recorded the most lopsided margin of victory in the race's 10-year history.

Uncontested's co-owner, Harry Rosenblum, purchased the son of Tiz Wonderful with an eye toward the Arkansas Derby, a race he was third in last year with Whitmore and second in 2015 with Far Right.

"As a 2-year-old before today, I felt that this horse was a better horse than either one of them," Rosenblum said of Uncontested . "Not knocking either one of them because I still own both of them, or part of both of them. But his numbers are better. I think he's got a much longer stride, and he's got a very, very mature mind for a horse of his age. He's easy to handle. Nothing bothers him."

Uncontested won 1 of 2 starts last year, breaking his maiden at Keeneland with a front-running six-length victory Oct. 19 before finishing fourth in the $200,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) at 1 1/16 miles Nov. 26 at Churchill Downs.

Racing on an off track for the first time Monday, Uncontested was never pressed in the Smarty Jones, recording the fastest splits for a half-mile (:46.21), six furlongs (1:10.70) and seven furlongs (1:23.48) in race history.

"The speed that he has—he can do it," Catalano said. "That will help him. When you've got controlling speed, it can kind of control races like that. And then it can always put you in the race."

Trainer Ron Moquett said Petrov will "probably" try Uncontested again in the 1 1/16-mile Southwest.

Moquett noted that Petrov, in his two-turn debut, was in chase mode during most of Monday's race to try and apply some pressure to Uncontested.

"Everything went his way," said Moquett, also Petrov's co-owner. "We'll see if it goes his way the next time. He's a great horse, a nice horse, but (in the Smarty Jones) everything went his way."

Moquett saddled Far Right to win the 2015 Smarty Jones and originally had Uncontested before Rosenblum moved his horses to Catalano last fall. Moquett and Rosenblum still co-own Whitmore, a powerful third-level allowance/optional claiming sprint winner in Sunday's eighth race at Oaklawn.

Rosenblum owns Uncontested and Far Right in partnership with Robert LaPenta.