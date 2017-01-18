Cuomo Plan Asks New York Racing to Pay for Drug Testing

New York state would stop paying costs associated with equine drug testing in the horse racing industry, under a proposal from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his new 2017 state budget plan.

The plan would save the state $4.5 million by shifting the testing costs onto "those that actually participate in horse racing.''

Budget documents released by Cuomo's office say that the government wants to return to a pre-1986 system in which those in the racing industry pay for the drug tests, not the state's general fund. The plan calls for horse owners or tracks—or both—to pay for the drug testing program.

"The state assumed those costs as an accommodation to the tracks,'' Cuomo said of the change made after 1986 in a budget memo detailing the proposal. "The tracks now benefit from video lottery gaming subsidies, which the tracks and the horsepersons can use to resume their historical responsibility for drug testing costs."

The proposal is expected to be challenged.

"It's something we want to oppose,'' Senator John Bonacic, chairman of the Senate racing and wagering committee, said of the revenue-raising plan by Cuomo.

The proposal also would change a provision in the racing law that requires equine drug testing to be done at a State University of New York campus at Morrisville.

"Removing the restrictive language would ensure that equine testing in New York is conducted at the highest level of quality, at the most competitive rates, and in a timely manner,'' the budget document states. The Cuomo budget proposes to put the equine drug testing program out to competitive bid.

Bonacic said he opposes that plan. He said the state already has paid for drug testing equipment at the Morrisville lab. "Why send it out? Everything would be a waste and ... people are happy with that testing. I don't understand why we are privatizing it,'' Bonacic said.