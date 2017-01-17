Bayern's First Foal, a Filly, Arrives in Ontario

First foal for Bayern is a filly born at Longview Farm near Ashton, Ontario.

The first foal by Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Bayern was born Jan. 16 at Longview Farm near Ashton, Ontario.

The filly, owned by M.E. Kennedy, is the first foal out of the unraced Stormy Atlantic mare Pastel Princess, who is a product of Hill 'n' Dale Farms' foundation family tracing back to grade 1-placed, multiple Canadian stakes winner Daijin (by Deputy Minister). Pastel Princess is out of the stakes-placed winner Oil Painting (Distorted Humor), who is a half sister to stakes winner Patena (Seeking the Gold) and two other winners.

Bayern, a 6-year-old son of Offlee Wild—Alittlebitearly, by Thunder Gulch, has four graded stakes victories among his six career wins. Besides the 2014 Classic, he won the William Hill Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1), Pennsylvania Derby (G2), and the Woody Stephens Stakes (G2). He placed in four other graded stakes, including the Arkansas Derby and the Awesome Again Stakes (both G1).

Raced by Kaleem Shah and trained by Bob Baffert, Bayern was retired to Hill 'n' Dale in Central Kentucky where he entered stud with a $15,000 fee that remains unchanged for 2017.