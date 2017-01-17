Jockey Olguin Secures Milestone Win

Veteran Jockey Gerry Olguin, who counts a Canadian classic among his 105 black-type stakes wins, earned the 2,000th victory of his career Jan. 15 at Golden Gate Fields.

Olguin and 8-5 favorite Dumont rallied from fourth place early to win a maiden-claiming race for 3-year-old fillies by 3 1/2 lengths on the all-weather track. The race was contested as the ninth on Sunday's card.

Olguin, who will celebrate his 43rd birthday Jan. 18, resides in King City, Ontario. He finished in the top ten of the 2016 Woodbine rider standings.

In 2007 Olguin guided Michael Canino, William Werner, and Roger Attfield's Ablo to victory in the $500,000 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack, the second leg of Canada's Triple Crown.

Multiple graded stakes winners for Olguin include Stunning Stag in the 2010 Autumn Stakes (G2) and 2011 Vigil Stakes (G3) at Woodbine, and Seductively in the 2006 Selene (G3) and 2007 Whimsical (G3) stakes, also at Woodbine.

