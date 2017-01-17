Luxair Jets Official Eclipse Awards Partner

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association today announced that LUXAIR JETS (luxairjets.com), which provides private aviation travel on a fleet of some of the world's finest private aircraft, has become an official partner of the Eclipse Awards. Founded and based in Lexington, Ky., LUXAIR JETS provides worldwide "on demand" charter jet service at fleet member pricing without any minimum or hourly buy-in requirements.

The 46th Annual Eclipse Awards, presented by Daily Racing Form, Breeders' Cup and The Stronach Group, which honor the 2016 champions of Thoroughbred racing, will take place Saturday evening at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

To kick off the promotion of its upcoming "Saratoga Shuttle" private charter service between Lexington, Ky., and Saratoga Springs, N.Y., LUXAIR JETS will auction off a "GRADE 1 JET CARD" loaded with a round-trip private charter flight from Blue Grass Airport (Lexington) to Saratoga County Airport (Saratoga Springs) on a Gulfstream IV jet with seating for up to 12 guests (a retail value of more than $40,000). All of the winning bid will be donated to benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, the official aftercare partner of the Eclipse Awards. The auction will take place during the dinner portion of Saturday night's Eclipse Awards ceremony in Gulfstream Park's Sport of Kings Theatre. The Gulfstream IV Private Charter trip is valid anytime during the 2017 Saratoga Race Course Meet (July 21-Sept. 4).

In addition to the TAA charitable donation, LUXAIR JETS will present a $10,000 GRADE 1 JETCARD* to all Eclipse Awards winners, a $5,000 GRADE 1 JETCARD* to all Eclipse Awards finalists, and a $2,500 Grade 1 JET CARD* to all Eclipse Awards attendees.

"We thank LUXAIR JETS for their support of the Eclipse Awards and for their remarkable and generous contribution to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) and the greater Thoroughbred industry," said NTRA President & CEO Alex Waldrop. "We can't think of a better way to kick off our celebration of the best in Thoroughbred racing than with a special auction to benefit our friends at the TAA."

[*Activation required. Terms and conditions apply. The GRADE 1 JET CARD has no cash value and cannot be combined, sold or transferred.]

LUXAIR JETS is a private jet charter company founded by horseman and aviation professionals with over 75 years of combined charter flight experience. LUXAIR JETS serves as an agent in obtaining air charter services for our customers. We select carriers that are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation. Carriers are solely responsible for the air transportation by LUXAIR JETS for its customers. LUXAIR JETS does not directly own or operate the aircraft on which our customers fly. LUXAIR JETS is not a direct or indirect carrier. All LUXAIR JETS arranged flights are operated by part 135 air carriers. This message and any attachments are solely for the intended recipient and may contain confidential or privileged information. If you are not the intended recipient, any disclosure, copying, use or distribution of the information Included in this message and any attachments is prohibited without consent.