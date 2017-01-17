R. A. Hill Stable Buys Into Breaking Lucky

Gunpowder Farms announced Jan. 17 that R. A. Hill Stable has purchased an ownership interest in Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Contender Breaking Lucky.

"We're thrilled to bring R.A. Hill Stable on board with us on Breaking Lucky, and welcome them to the partnership," said Tom Keithley of Gunpowder Farms. R.A. Hill Stable will be joining West Point Thoroughbreds, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, and Gunpowder Farms, LLC for this Grade 1 event.

Owner Randy Hill is a financial services executive with an MBA from Farleigh Dickinson University who co-founded PCS Research Services, a leading marketer of independent research on Wall Street. His wife Marina is a freelance designer-consultant, who came to the U.S. from Moscow Russia in 1993, graduated from Berkeley College with a Bachelor degree in Interior Design and Management, and received her masters degree in strategic design management from Parsons, The New School. They reside in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Breaking Lucky, a 5-year-old son of Lookin At Lucky , won the grade 3 Seagram Cup Stakes in August at Woodbine, and the 2015 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack. Most recently, he was second in the Clark Handicap (G1) to Gun Runner. He is ridden by Luis Contreras, and is trained by Reade Baker.

The Reeves and Hills are also partners on Spain Burg, who competed in the 2016 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

