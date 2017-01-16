First Foal by Palace Malice Born

The first foal by multiple grade 1 winner Palace Malice was born at Three Chimneys in the early morning of Jan. 12.

Three Chimneys announced Jan. 16 that the filly is the first foal out of multiple graded stakes winner Ekati's Phaeton, winner of the 2015 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) and Old Hat Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park, and is owned by Three Chimneys Farm and partners.

"We are very pleased with the foal," said Grant Williamson, director of stallion nominations and sales at Three Chimneys. "The filly is a lovely type and we couldn't be happier."

Palace Malice entered stud at Three Chimneys after a third and a fourth in two stakes starts in 2015. Campaigned by Dogwood Stables, with Three Chimneys buying an interest in 2014, and trained by Todd Pletcher, he was the upset winner of the 2013 Belmont Stakes (G1) and went on to win the Jim Dandy Stakes (G2) in his sophomore year. The son of Curlin won four graded stakes in a row in his 4-year-old season, including a one-length win in the Metropolitan Handicap (G1) over Goldencents .