Mahoning Valley Announces Purse Increase

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, announced Jan. 16 across the board purse increases beginning with Condition Book 2, which starts Jan. 30.

The 5% increase will bring daily purse distribution to an unprecedented level for the facility, which began live Thoroughbred racing in November 2014.

Mark Loewe, vice president of Ohio Racing for Penn Gaming and Dave Basler, executive director of the Ohio Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, jointly expressed appreciation for the continued support from local horsemen and those from neighboring jurisdictions as well as the response bettors across North America have shown for the racing product.

"This, along with solid VLT revenues has allowed Mahoning Valley Race Course to gain momentum in the simulcast market nationwide allowing for the purse increase." Loewe said. "Our overnight daily purse distribution will now average more than $105,000, excluding stakes races, and the median purse will be more than $13,000.

Overnight purses will now start at $7,900 for $4,000 claimers, maiden special weight races will feature purses of $17,900, and open allowance races for Ohio Bred Horses will have purses of $32,100, compared to the previous range of $7,500-$31,000. Stakes races are not affected by the increase and will still be worth a minimum of $75,000.

Condition Book 2 is available on-line at www.hollywoodmahoningvalley.com and www.equibase.com as well as in the track's racing office.