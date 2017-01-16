Grade 1 Winner Bradester to Stud at Valor Farm

Grade 1 winner Bradester has been retired to enter stud this year at Valor Farm near Pilot Point, Texas, for a fee of $3,500.

Trained by Eddie Kenneally for Joseph Sutton, the 7-year-old son of Lion Heart—Grandestofall, by Grand Slam, won or placed in 19 of 26 career starts, earning $1,196,332.

Bred in Kentucky by Doug Branham, Bradester's 10 career victories included six graded stakes, including a wire-to-wire triumph in last year's Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs.

In his 2016 debut May 21, Bradester also won wire to wire in the Majestic Light Stakes at Monmouth Park. The horse returned to Monmouth later in the season to take his second consecutive running of the Monmouth Cup Stakes (G2).

Additional graded stakes triumphs came in the 2015 Salvator Mile Stakes (G3), in which he had finished second the previous year, and Ack Ack Handicap and Mineshaft handicaps, both grade 3 races, in 2014. Bradester also finished second in 2014 edition of the Monmouth Cup, the Indiana Derby (G2), and the Philip H. Iselin Handicap (G3).

Initially purchased as a weanling by Marshall W. Silverman for $13,000 from the Four Star Sales consignment to the 2010 Keeneland November breeding stock sale, Bradester was pionhooked into the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic September yearling sale, going to Cary Frommer for $20,000.

During his last trip through the sales ring, Bradester was bought by Barry Berkelhammer for $195,000 from Frommer's offerings at the Fasig-Tipton Florida March sale of 2-year-olds in training.