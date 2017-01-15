High Profile Fillies in Fair Grounds Stakes

Coffeepot Stables' Farrell, who had a six-length victory in the Nov. 26 Golden Rod Stakes (G2) last out at Churchill Downs, kicks off her 3-year-old campaign in the Jan. 21 $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes over a mile and 70 yards at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Drawing post three in a field of seven under jockey Channing Hill, the half sister to grade 1 winners J. B.'s Thunder and Carpe Diem enters off a steady local work pattern for three-time Breeders' Cup-winning conditioner Wayne Catalano.

One whose pedigree also speaks volumes is likely second choice Untapped, who enters for Winchell Thoroughbreds and trainer Steve Asmussen. A full sister to champion Untapable and half to grade 1-winning, Kentucky Derby-placed Paddy O'Prado , the daughter of Tapit was an authoritative victor over this course and distance Dec. 23. Florent Geroux retains the mount from post five.

An intriguing entrant is John C. Oxley's Summertime Sky, who impressed many with a local turf sprint maiden victory on New Year's Eve and was equally as impressive working a pair of bullets over the local dirt leading up to that effort. Robby Albarado picks up the mount from post four.

The remainder of the Silverbulletday field is comprised of Wicked Lick, runner-up to Untapped last time, stakes-placed Gris Gris, maiden Harkness, and recent local maiden claiming winner Seeking Bull.

One race later, multiple grade 1 winner and former Eclipse Award finalist I'm a Chatterbox makes her grass debut against a talented full field in the $75,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial at 1 1/16 miles on the turf course. Last seen finishing fifth in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) in November, the Fletcher and Carolyn Gray homebred daughter of Munnings breaks from post 10 of 12 under leading rider Florent Geroux for trainer Larry Jones.

Richard Klein and Bertram Klein's Cash Control looms large from her seven-post for trainer Brad Cox. A winner last out in the $75,000 Blushing K. D. Stakes over this trip, she has been nothing short of reliable in a career that includes 10 victories and multiple graded stakes tallies from 20 lifetime starts. Shaun Bridgmohan retains the mount.

Timothy Thorton and Brereton Jones' grade 1 winner Include Betty is one of two serious contenders for trainer Tom Proctor along with Winter Quarter Farm's brilliant local allowance winner Cambodia. While the former was disappointment at 1-2 odds, finishing a distant second in the local Tiffany Lass Stakes Dec. 26, the latter crushed her rivals in a second-level allowance Dec. 1.



Graded stakes winner Prado's Sweet Ride, multiple stakes winner Steel Cut, restricted stakes winner Freudie Anne, recently stakes-placed Whiskey Eyes, Blushing K. D. runner-up Kitten's Roar, multiple restricted stakes winner Gianna's Dream, and allowance-winning mares Factory of Faith and Dynazar complete the field.