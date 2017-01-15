Lockdown Cruises in Busanda Win

Under a perfectly measured ride by Kendrick Carmouche, Juddmonte Farms' homebred Lockdown cruised to a 2 1/2-length victory at Aqueduct Racetrack Jan. 15 in the $98,000 Busanda Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Watch Video

Breaking from post position 5 as the 2-1 second choice, Lockdown stalked 3-5 post-time favorite Libby's Tail from second position as Libby's Tail led the field of five through fractions of :24.11 for the opening quarter-mile with a half going in :48.33.

At the five-sixteenths pole, Lockdown overtook the leader and extend away comfortably to the wire, completing the 1 mile and 70 yards distance on the inner track in a winning time of 1:44.75. Libby's Tail was second, followed by No Sweat 3 1/2 lengths back in third. Frank's Folly and Sandshark completed the order of finish.

Lockdown paid $6.60, $2.50, and $2.10 across the board. Libby's Tail returned $2.30 and $2.10, while No Sweat was worth $3.20.

"I just put pressure on the gate to the wire and I had to move around the turn to make sure I held her steady," said Carmouche. "With the way Bill Mott trains horses, he can get her to make the distance. She has such a long stride, you just have to time her run and let her get into her stride and she'lll take you home from there."

With the victory, her second consecutive from three lifetime starts after breaking her maiden at Aqueduct Dec. 17, Lockdown boosted her career earnings to $108,000. The win also garnered the daughter of First Defence 10 qualifying points to the grade 1 Longines Kentucky Oaks as the top four finishers of the Busanda picked up 10-4-2-1 points toward the race, respectively.

"The plan coming in was to have her in stalking position and take it to them when the time came," said LeAnna Willaford, assistant to Mott. "She's been training real well, and I have to think eventually she'll end up in Florida. We'll see where she goes from there after talking to the Juddmonte people."

